Clarence A. Peters
Weyauwega - Clarence Alfred Peters, age 94 of Waupaca, is resting in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Clarence was born on June 20, 1925 in Fremont, son of the late Alfred and Mathilda (Krueger) Peters. At the age of 17, he was drafted into the US Army in 1943 and served in Germany during WWII. On May 6, 1950 he was united in marriage to Beatrice Anderson. Together they ran a large dairy farm in Weyauwega for 30 years. Although they retired and sold their farm in 1992, Clarence continued doing field work for close friends for many years because of his love for farming. He enjoyed meeting friends for breakfast at Waupaca Truck Stop and also going to the senior center and shooting pool. Clarence loved spending time with his family and going on yearly family vacations. Clarence was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Weyauwega.
Clarence is survived by his children, Chris (Duane) Schrank and their children, David, Jennifer and Matthew: Cynthia (Ron) Thurston and her children, Eric, Christina, Heidi and step-children Thea, Lyndsey and Ian: Susan Cate and her children, Savannah, Ben, Allison and Lucas, along with their father, Richard Cate: Rebecca (John) Parson and their children, Jeremiah and Rachel: Melanie (Dave) Draska and their children, Dylan and Lanna: David Peters and his daughter Taylor: and John Peters; in-laws, Carol Strike and David (Bev) Anderson. He was blessed with 22 great-grandchildren and 3 on the way. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents and his wife Beatrice, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert "Butch" (Ev) Peters and Milfred (Varol) Peters; his sister, Henrietta (Oscar) Bishop and in-laws, Iona (Johnny) Peterson, Leon Strike and Geraldine (Willard) Larsen.
Due to the state mandated restrictions on large gatherings, a private family funeral for Clarence will be held. Burial will be in Saxeville Union Cemetery in the Township of Saxeville. Full military honors will be held.
The family wishes to thank ThedaCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
