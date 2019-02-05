|
Clarence A. "Clink" Vanden Hogen
Combined Locks - Clarence Vanden Hogen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019. He was born on June 13th, 1927 in Little Chute, WI, the Son of Martin and Catharine (Verkuilen) Vanden Hogen.
Although Clarence, known as Clink to his many Family members and friends, was proud of his years employed by the Appleton School District, he will always be remembered for his servanthood to the Catholic Church, especially St. Paul's Church in Combined Locks. Clink served many functions at St. Paul's through several decades of membership at the Church. But of all the roles he filled at the Church, making families and friends feel welcome at weekly mass gave him the most joy. These relationships were very special to Clink and the people he met. Many members of St. Paul's would enter for mass and seek Clink out to see what side of church he would be serving Communion to experience the Sacrament with Clink and share an occasional laugh and always a smile. He had a remarkable memory of names and faces and never served Communion without mentioning your name once he knew you. He made friends and strangers alike feel welcome at St. Paul's. He was a true blessing to the Church.
To his Family he more simply will always be known as the Brother and Uncle who you could rely on when you needed a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen. Never one to say no, Clink was always available to assist a Family member in need. Whether it was a ride to or from school for his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, assistance getting groceries or to attend a doctor's appointment for a family member in need, making sure many of his family members got to see their first Packer Game at Lambeau Field, or his personal favorite, just enjoying a meal or a simple cup of coffee to share a laugh and spend time with those he loved, Clink valued his relationships and time spent with Family the most.
Clarence is survived by his Brother, Sylvester Vanden Hogen; his Sister, Theresa Buchberger; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father; Brother, Joseph "Shiny" Vanden Hogen; Sisters: Wilma Van Hammond and Julia De Valk; Brothers-in-Law: Doug Buchberger, Clarence Van Hammond and Lyle De Valk; and Sister-in-Law, Eunice Vanden Hogen.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at ST. PAUL PARISH (410 Wallace St. Combined Locks) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Andrew Kysely will officiate. Committal St. John Cemetery. The Family has established a Memorial Fund in Clarence's name with contributions going to St. Paul's Elder Services in Kaukauna. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The Family would like to acknowledge the many amazing Nurses at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna who not only provided Clink with great care, but also for the time you spent with him making him laugh and feel welcome at his new home. We also would like to recognize Joyce Haen and June De Valk for the countless hours spent making sure Clink was able to receive this care and live his last years surrounded by love.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 5, 2019