|
|
Clarence Buss
King - Clarence Buss, 82, of King, WI, passed away Sunday, July 28th, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Ainsworth Hall.
Clarence was born in Freedom Wisconsin on December 22, 1936, a son of the late Irene (Rosenthal) and Edwin Buss. He married Rozella Wildenberg on November 4, 1959 in Appleton, Wisconsin. She survives.
Clarence served in the U.S. Army. He had been a machinist for the Soo Line, Wisconsin Central, and Canadian National Railroads. Clarence enjoyed fishing, hunting with the family and gardening. He also enjoyed woodworking, especially making things for family and friends
He is survived by: Sons: Bob (Pamela) Buss, Waupaca and David (Barbara) Buss, Van Dyne; Sister: Elaine (Norman) Schabo, Mackville; Brothers: Ralph (Ann) Buss, Winneconne and Roy Buss, Menasha.
Grandchildren: Craig Buss, Benjamin (Andrea) Buss and Amber (Ryan) Pheifer. Great Grandchildren: Noah and Greta Buss, Mason, A.J. and Raegann Pheifer.
Funeral Services will be held 11: 00 AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Main Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Chapel. Interment will be in Central WI. Veterans Memorial Cemetery Town of Farmington, Wisconsin.
Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com
Voie Funeral Home of Iola assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 31, 2019