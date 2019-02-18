|
Clarence E. Tietz
Wild Rose - Clarence E. Tietz, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at his home in Wild Rose, WI. He was born April 3, 1943 in Wausau, WI; son of Clarence O. and Margaret H. (Wilke) Tietz. On August 4, 1962, Clarence married Ruth A. Stedman in Wild Rose, WI. He worked at the Waupaca Foundry for many years before retiring in 2007. Clarence was a handy man and was always willing to help fix things or lend a helping hand for his children and grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening. Clarence will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth Tietz of Wild Rose, WI; three children, Michael Tietz of Wild Rose, WI, Wendy (Dan) Ponto of Weyauwega, WI, and Jennifer (Bob) Tietz-Ballinger of Hancock, WI; eight grandchildren, Alyssa Tietz of Weyauwega, WI, Rochelle Tietz of Waupaca, WI, Jarret Tietz of Wild Rose, WI, Heather, Cole, & Lorelei Ponto of Weyauwega, WI, and Rachel & Noah Ballinger of Hancock, WI; two step-grandchildren, Dean Timm of Appleton, WI and Natasha Timm of Milwaukee, WI; three great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Wyatt, & Carson Behm; and two sisters, Patricia Waid of Wild Rose, WI and Barbara (Lee) Brownlow of Wild Rose, WI. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret Tietz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Glenn White will officiate. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 18, 2019