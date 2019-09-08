|
|
Clarence F. Bowers
Kaukauna - Clarence F. Bowers, age 82, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the St. Paul Villa. He was born on February 13, 1937, son of the late Henry and Cecilia (Schampers) Bowers. On May 15, 1959, he married Nancy Kersten at St. Mary Catholic Church, Kaukauna. Together, they lived in Kaukauna their entire lives and she preceded him in death in 2014.
Clarence proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea and is a long time member of the Kaukauna VFW Post #3319. In 2017, he was able to go on the Old Glory Honor Flight with his brother Bud. He retired from Roger Bowers and Sons Construction where he truly enjoyed operating his backhoe. Clarence also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, gardening in the backyard with Nancy, playing cribbage, four-wheeling and spending time up north. He was a very faithful man. Clarence was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and attended services regularly at the chapel inside the St. Paul Home, oftentimes leading the rosary. His biggest love was his family, spending time with them and sharing his wisdom and love. He loved their company and the monthly dinners with his siblings and in-laws. He was always up for going out to eat, especially to Landremans. Time spent with family was his greatest joy.
Clarence is survived by his children: Dean Bowers, Dale (Sue) Bowers, Don (Lori) Bowers and Lorie (Mike) Beyer; grandchildren: Nicole (Jon) Blaskowski, Ashley (Jake) Van Straten, Charlie Bowers, Brian Mauthe, Kelly (Matt) Hoppe and Ryan Blaser; great grandchildren: Maison, Harper and Van, Claire and Carley, Libby and Rosie, Audrey and Celia, Lincoln, Evy and Theodore; siblings: Bud Bowers and Roseanne (Bob) Bastian; in-laws: Margaret Bowers, Mary Jane Bowers, Ray Kersten, Bob (Mary) Kersten, Mike (Carrie) Kersten, Charlotte (Junior) Bloy, Marian Zwick, Joan Jaeckels and Betty Kersten; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Bowers; daughter-in-law, Pam Bowers; parents, Henry and Cecilia Bowers; siblings: Larry (Ann) Bowers, Lorraine (Jim) Shillcox, Millie (Roy) Lamers, Lloyd Bowers, Norman Bowers, Arlene (Cletus) Blair and Mary (Joe) Hermus; in-laws: Eleanor Bowers, Bonnie Kersten and Jim Jaeckels.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (the former Boettcher Funeral Home), 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Bowers family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of the St. Paul Elder Services for the loving, compassionate care given to Clarence.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019