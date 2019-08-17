Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Neenah-Menasha
108 W. Doty Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Neenah-Menasha
108 W. Doty Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence H. Peterson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence H. Peterson Jr. Obituary
Clarence H. Peterson, Jr.

Menasha - Clarence H. Peterson, Jr., 90, of Menasha passed away August 12, 2019. He was the son of Clarence, Sr. and Clara (Lewis) Peterson. An Air Force veteran, he was married to Vilma Budzik from 1961 until her death in 2005. They were avid travelers. For the last eight years, Clarence shared his life with loving wife and companion, Loretta Gilling.

Clarence lived a life of service to both the community and his church. He touched many people with his kindness and was beloved by family and friends. He was a member of the local Elks Club and gave many hours to the City of Menasha, keeping the city's landscape beautiful well into his 80s.

A hard worker with a mechanical and engineering mind, he was employed for many years by Albany International and had several side businesses, which he ran until very recently.

Clarence is survived by his sisters, Carol Callahan, Edith Livingston, and his nieces and nephews: Juliane Harris, Thomas Patrick Harris, Paul Callahan, Patricia Callahan, Karen Callahan, Rhonda Studer, Joey Flores and Barbie Lang. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Juliane Wilbur and Margaret Peterson. He will be deeply missed by his loving second family - the Gillings, who surrounded him with love and support.

Funeral services will be at First United Methodist Church Neenah-Menasha, 108 W. Doty Avenue, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:00 -11:00. Graveside service will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent