Clarence H. Peterson, Jr.
Menasha - Clarence H. Peterson, Jr., 90, of Menasha passed away August 12, 2019. He was the son of Clarence, Sr. and Clara (Lewis) Peterson. An Air Force veteran, he was married to Vilma Budzik from 1961 until her death in 2005. They were avid travelers. For the last eight years, Clarence shared his life with loving wife and companion, Loretta Gilling.
Clarence lived a life of service to both the community and his church. He touched many people with his kindness and was beloved by family and friends. He was a member of the local Elks Club and gave many hours to the City of Menasha, keeping the city's landscape beautiful well into his 80s.
A hard worker with a mechanical and engineering mind, he was employed for many years by Albany International and had several side businesses, which he ran until very recently.
Clarence is survived by his sisters, Carol Callahan, Edith Livingston, and his nieces and nephews: Juliane Harris, Thomas Patrick Harris, Paul Callahan, Patricia Callahan, Karen Callahan, Rhonda Studer, Joey Flores and Barbie Lang. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Juliane Wilbur and Margaret Peterson. He will be deeply missed by his loving second family - the Gillings, who surrounded him with love and support.
Funeral services will be at First United Methodist Church Neenah-Menasha, 108 W. Doty Avenue, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:00 -11:00. Graveside service will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019