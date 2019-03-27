Services
Clarence J. "Butch" Simon


Clarence J. "Butch" Simon

Mountain -

Clarence Joseph "Butch" Simon, age 85, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones in his favorite chair on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Clarence was born on April 9, 1933 in Appleton, WI; the son of the late Fred and Armeda (Ruelle) Simon. Butch was a loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great-Grandfather and friend. He loved deeply, lived life to the fullest.

Butch is survived by his two daughters, his wife Florence's sons and his partner, Elaine Nieman's children, 19 plus grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Butch was preceded in death by his wife's, Rosemarie and Florence, his partner Elaine and two sons.

A private celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Water's Edge in Suring, Wisconsin. Inurnment will be in St Mary Cemetery Kaukauna.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019
