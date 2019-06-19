Clarence J. Wagner



of Chilton - Clarence J. Wagner, age 92, of Chilton, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Libby's House in Chilton, WI.



He was born July 19, 1926, in Chilton, to Joseph & Isabel (Schoenung) Wagner.



On May 28, 1960, he married Lola Greuel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Jericho.



Clarence is veteran of World War II, where he proudly served in General Douglas MacArthur's Honor Guard in Tokyo, Japan.



After returning home, he worked as a carpenter in the family business, Wagner Builders, for many years, building over 100 homes in the Chilton area with his father and his son, Joe. One of his crowning achievements during his building career was remodeling the former Central House Hotel into a fine eating establishment of the same name.



In his free time, Clarence enjoyed ice fishing on Lake Winnebago with his wife and kids, hunting with his sons and many trips to MacArthur Honor Guard army reunions. He immensely enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren.



Clarence is survived by his wife, Lola; his four children, Joseph Wagner of Chilton, Lisa (Dave) Kaiser of Petaluma, CA, Robert (Peg) Wagner of La Pine, OR, and Kristi (Cliff) Millbank of Portland, OR; his four grandchildren, Ellie & AJ Kaiser and Maeve & Maren Millbank.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph & Isabel Wagner; his sister, Eileen (Joe) Libbra; and his brother, Sylvester Wagner.



Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Deacon Dennis Bennin will preside.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Clarence's family at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11th from 3:00 PM until 5:45 PM.



Clarence will be laid to rest in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Chilton with Military Rites provided by the Chilton American Legion Post and State Military Honors.



Clarence's family would like to express a profound and heart-felt thank you to the staff at Libby's House and the caregivers with Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion given to him.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 19 to July 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary