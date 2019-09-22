Resources
Clarence Joseph De "Connie" Leeuw

Melbourne, FL - Clarence Joseph "Connie" De Leeuw, formerly of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 in Melbourne, FL. Connie was united in marriage to Lois Hartzeim on November 30, 1946, and together they had nine children. Connie enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends. He built the Kaukauna International Raceway (WIR) and then went on and founded Rustic Furniture Factory.

Connie is survived by 8 children, 9 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Lois, and son, Robert.

A private "celebration of life" was held with his family.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
