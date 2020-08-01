1/1
Clarice C. LaBeau
Clarice C. LaBeau

Menasha - Clarice (Van Gompel) LaBeau, 101, Menasha, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1919, in Little Chute to the late Cornelius and Elizabeth (Lom) Van Gompel. Clarice received her education at the schools in Little Chute. Clarice was united in marriage to Raymond LaBeau on June 18, 1943, in Florida. She was an avid Packers fan especially cheering on Brett Favre. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and playing cards at family gatherings. Clarice and Raymond took joy in their permanent campsite at Evergreen Campground in Wild Rose. She would host her grandchildren in the camper and made lasting memories.

Clarice is survived by her children Raymond R. LaBeau, Carol Oliver, Barbara (Michael) Annis and Renie (Ray) John, grandchildren Raymond Jr, Danielle, John (Kacie), David (Rachel), Matthew (Sarah), Chris (Nicole) and Brianne (Andy), great-grandchildren Andrew, Steven, Elizabeth, Maya, Ian, Vila, Vohn, Smith, Olivia, Jordan, Kaylee, Aaliyah and Micah, great-great-grandchildren Adrian and Skyler, She is further survived by nieces and nephews.

Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, siblings Maurice (Jean) Van Gompel and Regina (Richard) Schanke, daughter-in-law Mary LaBeau, son-in-law Richard Oliver as well as good friends June and Norman Zilisch & Harry and Marcella Procknow.

In light of the current social distancing practices a private service will be held for Clarice. Please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com to express online condolences.

The family of Clarice would like to extend their gratitude to Compassus and Care Partners for the compassionate care given to their loved one.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
