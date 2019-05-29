Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarice M. "Corky" Wurdinger


Clarice M. "Corky" Wurdinger

Kaukauna - Claire M. "Corky" Wurdinger, age 96, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. She was born in Kaukauna on August 12, 1922 to the late John J. and Margaret A. (Ponschok) Geigle. Corky married George J. Wurdinger at Holy Cross Parish on February 22, 1943. Corky loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in her younger years. In her later years, she loved feeding and watching the animals in the backyard. She also loved creating crafts using jewelry.

Corky is survived by her sisters: Sr. Gertrude Geigle and Margaret M. Szafranski; nieces: Leah Tolzke, Barb Johnson, Constance Geigle, and Debbie Mortz; and nephews: Curt and Cliff Geigle, and Dan and George Szafranski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George; father and mother-in-law: Emil and Emma Wurdinger; siblings: Edward, John, Fred, Leo, and Marie; and nephew, Chris Geigle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 12:30 p.m. until time of Funeral at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Donald Everts will officiate. Committal will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 29 to May 30, 2019
