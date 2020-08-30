Clark L. Anderson
Neenah - The life of our beloved Clark Lester Anderson, Sr.
Clark passed away peacefully with Emma holding his hand, and his "fourth son", nephew John Clark Stevens, at his side at the home of Craig and Denice Anderson, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Clark was born in Elgin, IL, on May 28, 1927. He was preceded in death by his son, Clark L. Anderson, Jr., a sister, Lyles, and his parents, Lester and Lillian Anderson.
Clark is survived by his wife, Emma, and sons, Craig (Denice) and Chris (Linda), 2 grandsons; Chris Jr. (Marcia) and Casey (Michelle); 2 great-granddaughters, Hailie Jo and Lily Ann Anderson, and 2 great-grandsons, Waylon and Jimmy; many nieces and nephews and friends.
Clark grew up on the family farm near Elgin. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1945 at age 18 and served in the Philippines on the island of Manicani. He is a proud WWII veteran.
Clark began a meat-cutting apprenticeship after his military discharge in 1947. He met Emma Wehman the following year and they were married on March 5, 1949. They raised 3 wonderful sons: Clark Jr., Craig, and Chris, Sr.
Clark and Emma purchased a 40-acre farm on Oakridge Road and Hwy 45/76 in 1960, where he enjoyed farming and gardening. He had beef cows, pigs, chickens, geese, and ducks. Clark was an excellent carpenter, self-taught. He completely remodeled their farm home, building beautiful kitchen cabinets. for their farm home and for other family members.
Clark worked as a meat cutter for A&P in local stores from 1947 until 1963. He joined his oldest son, Clark Jr, in a tool franchise in the early 1970s. They enjoyed great success, and eventually added his youngest son, Chris, to the business. Clark retired in 1985, shortly after Emma retired.
Clark and Emma began traveling with friends and family in their motorhome, going to motorhome rallies, spending winters in Texas, and the last 2 winters in Sebring, FL. They visited almost every state in the Union.
Clark was an excellent bowler and he and Emma joined couples bowling leagues and traveled to team tournaments.
Clark's wife, Emma, is a retired Registered Nurse and Nurse Clinician. She cared for Clark and he attributed her excellent care to being able to live with heart disease for so long.
Clark was dedicated in service to many people. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church; the American Legion; and a long-standing member of the Larsen-Winchester Lions Club, where he held many positions, including President. He built ramps and worked at the Medical Locker. Clark received numerous Lions Awards.
Clark will be missed by his family and many friends.
There will be an outdoor service at 1:00pm on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Clayton Park, 3577 Larsen Road, Neenah, WI 54956. Pastor Bob Wilkinson of St. Mark's Lutheran will conduct services with a lunch to follow.
