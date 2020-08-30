1/1
Clark L. Anderson
1927 - 2020
Clark L. Anderson

Neenah - The life of our beloved Clark Lester Anderson, Sr.

Clark passed away peacefully with Emma holding his hand, and his "fourth son", nephew John Clark Stevens, at his side at the home of Craig and Denice Anderson, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Clark was born in Elgin, IL, on May 28, 1927. He was preceded in death by his son, Clark L. Anderson, Jr., a sister, Lyles, and his parents, Lester and Lillian Anderson.

Clark is survived by his wife, Emma, and sons, Craig (Denice) and Chris (Linda), 2 grandsons; Chris Jr. (Marcia) and Casey (Michelle); 2 great-granddaughters, Hailie Jo and Lily Ann Anderson, and 2 great-grandsons, Waylon and Jimmy; many nieces and nephews and friends.

Clark grew up on the family farm near Elgin. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1945 at age 18 and served in the Philippines on the island of Manicani. He is a proud WWII veteran.

Clark began a meat-cutting apprenticeship after his military discharge in 1947. He met Emma Wehman the following year and they were married on March 5, 1949. They raised 3 wonderful sons: Clark Jr., Craig, and Chris, Sr.

Clark and Emma purchased a 40-acre farm on Oakridge Road and Hwy 45/76 in 1960, where he enjoyed farming and gardening. He had beef cows, pigs, chickens, geese, and ducks. Clark was an excellent carpenter, self-taught. He completely remodeled their farm home, building beautiful kitchen cabinets. for their farm home and for other family members.

Clark worked as a meat cutter for A&P in local stores from 1947 until 1963. He joined his oldest son, Clark Jr, in a tool franchise in the early 1970s. They enjoyed great success, and eventually added his youngest son, Chris, to the business. Clark retired in 1985, shortly after Emma retired.

Clark and Emma began traveling with friends and family in their motorhome, going to motorhome rallies, spending winters in Texas, and the last 2 winters in Sebring, FL. They visited almost every state in the Union.

Clark was an excellent bowler and he and Emma joined couples bowling leagues and traveled to team tournaments.

Clark's wife, Emma, is a retired Registered Nurse and Nurse Clinician. She cared for Clark and he attributed her excellent care to being able to live with heart disease for so long.

Clark was dedicated in service to many people. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church; the American Legion; and a long-standing member of the Larsen-Winchester Lions Club, where he held many positions, including President. He built ramps and worked at the Medical Locker. Clark received numerous Lions Awards.

Clark will be missed by his family and many friends.

There will be an outdoor service at 1:00pm on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Clayton Park, 3577 Larsen Road, Neenah, WI 54956. Pastor Bob Wilkinson of St. Mark's Lutheran will conduct services with a lunch to follow.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Service
01:00 PM
Clayton Park
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
August 29, 2020
I am so sad. I will miss Clark terribly; but I know he is happier than we are right now! Fern
Fern Fuhrmann
Friend
August 27, 2020
Emma kids grandkids I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Clark he will be very missed by many I will never forget how much he loved my donuts and he'd call and ask me to make them or when I was going to make them and all they were were doing a whole stepped in sugar and he just loved those I will very dearly miss him God bless you all Linda Rose and family
Linda Rose
Friend
August 27, 2020
Emma and family,

So sorry to hear of Clark's passing. We've known your family for years, and he was a great man. Never a cross word, always there to help when we needed items for Dan from the Medical Locker, always serving up the ham and pancakes at the breakfasts. Always loved getting chickens from you guys. He will be sorely missed.

Always blessings, never losses.

RIP dear man.

Dan and Paula Markert
Paula Markert
Friend
August 27, 2020
Emma & family, met Clark and Emma at the Wehman Family Reunion's, used to chat about winter vacationing, Clark's many roaster meat dishes, cards, and motor home maintenance. Will miss his presence. RIP.
Jerry Severson
August 27, 2020
Clark and Emma were regular faces at the Badger rallies (motorhomes) and always welcome and popular. We are very sad to hear of Clark's passing. Prayers to Emma and the family.

Rich & Cathy Luxton
Richard Luxton
Friend
August 26, 2020
Emma & family, on behalf of John & I as well as all the Badgers, may Clark rest in peace. We have cherished memories of Clark & Emma at our Badger rallies. What a wonderful man who will be greatly missed!
Alice Jacobs
Friend
August 25, 2020
Clark was my Grandma’s sister’s husband. He used to give me rides on his tractor. He used to lead me around on his pony, Misty. We loved visiting Clark and Emma at their magical farm. He was great, and kind, to all of the grandchildren. We love you Clark. RIP. Say hi to Grandma for us. ❤
Amy Matto
Family
