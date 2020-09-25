1/1
Claude T. "Butch" Bucklin
1941 - 2020
Claude "Butch" T. Bucklin

Menasha - 79, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his family at his side. He was born April 22, 1941 in Clive, Iowa to the late Thomas and Wilma (Craig) Bucklin. Butch wed Marilyn Kolasinski on May 22, 1976. He was a hardworking man and started Bucklin's Tree Service. He could tell you anything you ever wanted to know about trees. After selling the business and retiring he enjoyed helping his son, Chris and his business, Go Green Quarry.

Butch enjoyed time with his family camping, fishing, swimming and making huge campfires at Legend Lake. He also was known to visit Manderfields, Mihm's and Golden Corral regularly.

Butch will be greatly missed by his children: Tim Bucklin, Chris (Angie) Bucklin and Becky (Jesse) Bauman, Joel (Dee) Bucklin; Leigh Ann (Brad) Karns grandchildren: Caitlyn, Brandon, Brittany, Shayd, Lakyn, Zachary, Gabriella, Michael, Steven, Brian, Anna, Amanda, Kristi and Jennifer; 7 great grandchildren: Genesis, Eden, Brielle, Everly, Mattox, Jasper, and Caden; siblings: Larry (Jane), Cheryle White, Jeanne (Dave) Owens, Dixie Teter, Bob (Kathy), Marilyn (John) Homyk, Jane (Jim) Jenkins and Rick (Diane). He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews; a neighbor, Dorothy; good friends: Arden and Dorothy, Randy from Mihm's and John Bergstrom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; a son Alan; brothers-in-law: Ron White, John Kelly and Delbert Teter.

There will be a visitation for Butch on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel from 2 - 6 PM. Please wear a mask if attending and dress casual. There will also be a Celebration held the following day at Noon at Go Green Quarry, E9302 Magolski Lane, Fremont, WI. Bibs (bib overalls) are recommended.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jara and the nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care of Butch the past few weeks.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
