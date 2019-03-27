|
Claudia Kohls
Green Bay - Claudia (Toddy) Kohls departed her physical life to continue her journey on March 9, 2019.
Toddy was born in Green Bay, WI, on August 3, 1940, to Earl and Edith (Goddard) Putnam. She and her family lived for a time in Townsend in a cabin her father built, but eventually returned to Green Bay. She graduated from West High School in 1958. During her school-age years, she worked for Beth Photo Shop and Royal Bakery. She met a handsome young man and the love of her life, Ottomar Kohls, whom she married on May 2, 1959. David, Michael, and Thomas were the very fortunate results of that union.
After several years living in Route 1 West De Pere, Toddy and Otto purchased a farm near Navarino, WI, and moved the family there in 1971. There are many wonderful memories of the years in Navarino. Toddy was a very active member at Ascension Lutheran Church, the local 4-H club, food pantry, and there are many people who enjoyed the wonderful food she cooked at Navarino Hills ski hill. However, nothing can top her sense of humor, love for animals, and her happiness in placing the needs of others ahead of her own.
In addition to working on the farm, Toddy pursued a career in banking. She started as a bank teller and advanced up the ladder to loan officer, vice president of Neighborhood State Banks of Nichols and Seymour, and President of the American Institute of Banking (AIB). She also worked at Valley Bank in Black Creek and Appleton, and retired from Dairyman's Bank in Clintonville. She was very proud of her accomplishments in banking, and rightly so.
Toddy had many talents and treasured her family. She was wonderful at sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting, canning, and just about any other craft imaginable. Fortunately, she was able to pass on her creative talents to her three granddaughters. Her all-time specialty was cooking and baking. If you ever mentioned something that you liked, you were sure to have it delivered, and enough for a small army. Summer was her favorite time of the year and she loved our family bonding times at Runkle Lake camp. Her camp breakfasts were made to order and served starting with the early birds through the late risers. She also enjoyed the family get-togethers with the Putnam and Goddard families.
Toddy had a very difficult time in the past two years, but she faced it with tremendous strength and dignity. It is comforting to know that she and her beloved Otto are together with Tom and the others who have gone before us. For the rest of us, they are still close in our hearts.
Toddy is survived by her sons David (Gwen) Kohls, Michael (Kerri) Kohls, granddaughters Kristi (John) Gardon, Mindy Kohls, Danielle Kohls, sisters-in-law Elli (Joachim) Kohls and Sharon Putnam, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is further survived by her dear friends and traveling companions, the "Rain Chicks."
She is preceded in death by Otto, her husband of 59 years, son Thomas, her parents, and brother Porky (Earl) Putnam.
A celebration of life for Otto and Toddy will be held at Peace Lutheran Church (1954 County Rd U, Green Bay, WI 54313) on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive family and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and prayers will mean the most of us. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit https://www.muehlboettcher.com/
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019