Clayton ChristensenAppleton - June 19, 2020, 18 days after being diagnosed with an aggressive leukemia, Clayton Christensen, 89, Appleton, left to explore the glories of heaven in time for his family's planned Fathers' Day gathering. A truly gentle man with a helpful, loving spirit and a cheerful comment for everyone he saw, Clay made a strong influence on his grandchildren and left a huge void in the lives of all who loved him.Clayton was born in Wittenberg, WI on August 8, 1930, graduated from West High in Green Bay, where he was active in all sports and lettered in 3 each year. He served in the army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he began courting Margie Poh, a girl from his church he had known for many years. They married on June 30, 1956 and 64 years later were still dancing in the kitchen. His funeral will be on their wedding anniversary.Clay enjoyed all sports, walks in the woods with his grandchildren, fishing with his sons, senior Bible studies at Faith Lutheran, winters in Arizona, family time at the cottage he built on Paya Lake, and doing what he could to help others. He worked with Habitat for Humanity, spent 6 weeks doing restoration work in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina and, for many years taught Sunday School and worked with prison ministry. Clay spent many hours in his workshop and leaves a legacy of beautiful furniture for his family. Over the years he has made hundreds of beautiful wooden crosses which he enjoyed giving away. He retired from Wisconsin Bell in 1985 and he and Margie enjoyed many years of togetherness and travel.A contented man with simple wants, he and Margie never ceased to be thankful for all their God-given blessings. When asked how they were, their answer would usually be, "tremendously blessed," an answer he gave the nurses to the day he died. Top on their list of blessings would be their family, sons Kurt (Ann) and Kent (Ruth) Christensen and daughter, Laura (Bob) Stevens, their grandchildren, Berit (Brent) Dockter, Dane (Amanda) Christensen, Christen (Kellen) Lewis, Andrew (Rebecca) Stevens, Maggie (Cody) Erhardt, Clay Stevens, Amie, Hannah and Kyle Christensen, and their 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Jane Dey and Betty Bidstrup."Well done thou good and faithful servant." A memorial service for Clayton will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale. Family and friends may gather at 9:30 AM until the time of service.