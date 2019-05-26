|
Clayton J. Poquette
Neenah - Clayton J. Poquette, age 82, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1937 in Kingsford, MI and later moved to Neenah where he met his wife. Clayton married Marylin Moore on June 28, 1958 and were blessed with 60 years together. He was a long standing member of St. Gabriel Parish He worked for many years at the former Midwest Rubber Plate in Menasha and was a union representative for 21 years. Clayton loved spending time outdoors hunting, golfing, riding his bike and throwing horse shoes. Clayton enjoyed woodworking and remodeling the family house from top to bottom. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. Clayton also enjoyed spending time at the Neenah YMCA He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Clayton is survived by his wife Marylin, children Joseph (Virginia), Penny, Scott, and Chris (Jessie), and his grandchildren; Tayler, Sebastian, Katie, Maddax, and Kathy Reinhardt (Sister-in-law) ,as well as countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Victorine Poquette and by 12 older siblings; Mary, Elmer (Bernice) Poquette, Raymond (Arnabelle) Paquette, Viola (John) Bray, Gerty (Albert) Bray, Dorothy (Rodney) Perket, Harvey (Donna) Poquette, Rita (Clifford) Mercier, Anna (Robert) Polczinsk, Joyce (Walter) Rochon, Edsel (Martha) Poquette, and Marge (Clifford) Pollock. He was also preceded in death by Sharon Jungwirth (Sister-in-law) and William Reinhardt (Brother-in-law)
The Funeral Mass for Clayton will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah with Rev. Larry Seidl officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kathy's House, 600 N. 103rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53226 are appreciated, http://www.kathys-house.org/support-us/donate. Clayton will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.
