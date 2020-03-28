|
Cletus A. Baumgart
Little Chute - Cletus A. Baumgart, age 77, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Theda Care Hospital in Appleton. He was born at home in Little Chute on May 31, 1942, to the late Wilfred and Catherine (Diedrich) Baumgart.
Cletus attended Ebben School and was a 1960 graduate of St. John High School. He married the love of his life, Elaine Wollersheim, on May 14, 1966, at St. Aloysius Church in Kaukauna.
After graduating high school, Cletus began his career as a plumber for the Local 400. During his tenure, he worked for August Winter & Sons for 28 years. He retired in 2004 and proudly became a 50 year union member.
In retirement, Cletus enjoyed spending time with family at his home and at his family's cabin. He liked woodworking, making several pieces of furniture for his children and grandchildren. Cletus took great pride in his garden and enjoyed planting it each spring with the help of his grandchildren. He was an avid bowler, who scored a perfect game. Cletus also loved to hunt and play golf.
Cletus was an active member of St. John Nepomucene Church where he served on the parish counsel and as a communion distributor. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight, 4th degree.
Cletus is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine; his children: Fawn (Brad) Thompson and Sean (Dana) Baumgart; his precious grandchildren: Nathan (special friend Ashley Kurey), Elizabeth, Logan and Claudia Thompson and Ella, William and Evan Baumgart; brothers: Clyde (Charmaine), Clayton (Avita), Darryl (Mary), Earl (Sandy) and Jeff (Jean) Baumgart; a sister, Yvonne (Ron) Kubat; sisters-in-law, Judy Baumgart, Cheryl Baumgart and Carol (Tom) Blajeski as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors and friends.
Along with his parents, Cletus was also preceded in death by his brothers; Wayne and Kieth; sister, Karen; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Esther Wollersheim.
So long… Cletus/Dad/Grandpa
Due to current health restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020