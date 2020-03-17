|
Clifford A. Moran
Menasha - Clifford Avery Moran, 88, returned to his heavenly home on March 15th, 2020.
Clifford was born to the late Arley and Kate Moran on February 26, 1932. He was employed at American Can Corporation in Menasha as a pressman and proof setter for forty-two years until retiring in 1994. He served our country in the Air Force, stationed in Okinawa, during the Korean War.
Clifford was blessed with a loving family of four boys, and the love of his life. He married his best friend, Phyllis Elaine Kohler, on September, 8, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Menasha. They shared 58 loving years together. Clifford helped raise his four sons with patience, discipline, humility, and laughter. He taught them the importance of caring for others and the importance of family through the simple things in life of numerous picnic outings to the park, a bonfire in the backyard, and fishing adventures.
Clifford loved games, he was a scratch golfer, an 800 plus series bowler, he could run the table playing pool, skunk you in cribbage, take you trickless in sheepshead, and hat trick you in darts all with a smile on his face and your tokens in his pocket. He would love to tinker and invent things.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his sons James (Pam), Mark (Valerie), Paul (Jolene) and Thomas (Shannon); his grandchildren , Erica Norman, Laura Moran, Rachel Kapraly, Zachary Moran, Sarah Moran, Michaela Moran, Rebekah Moran, Samantha Moran, and Jacob Moran; and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Gabriella and his sister, Gina Poetter. He is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
A celebration of Clifford's life is set for a later date in conjunction with Trinity Lutheran Menasha.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020