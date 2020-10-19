Clifford D. Hinkens
Kaukauna - Clifford (Cliff) D. Hinkens, 89, passed away peacefully to his eternal home in heaven due to complications of COVID-19 after a 5-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease on October 17, 2020. Cliff was born in Pearson, WI on January 2, 1931 to the late Henry and Contessie (Erb) Hinkens. He married the love of his life, Joyce Dibble on February 6, 1954.
Cliff was a strong athlete in high school and was later inducted into the Kaukauna High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and returned home to complete his teaching degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Cliff later received his master's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He taught and coached in the Wrightstown School District for over 30 years. His former students may well remember being told to "take a trip on all fours" when they needed a little behavior reminder.
Cliff loved sports of all kinds and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. He enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandchildren and well into his 80's was always up for a game of hoops. He also loved chocolate milk, chocolate shakes and driving to the north woods in the summer to paint with the boys.
Cliff was very active in his church serving on various boards and committees. He was a member of both the American Legion and Lion's Club and served his community as a volunteer. He loved going to the school where his daughter taught to read to her students and work with them in their learning centers. He was also an avid card player and was always up for a game of cribbage, sheepshead, or 313. Cliff will be remembered as a kind and giving soul who was always willing to do whatever he could for others.
Cliff is survived by those who loved him dearly: one daughter, Pamela and husband Gregg Schuster and four sons: Jay and wife Carmelyn Hinkens, Bruce and wife Michelle Hinkens, Brian and wife Sheri Hinkens, Joel and wife Jill Hinkens along with 8 grandchildren: Maria Cripe (husband Sam), Carissa Hinkens, Wyatt Hinkens, Tayler, Ally and Khloe Hinkens, Josie and Adam Hinkens and one great-grand daughter Mya Hinkens.
He is further survived by sisters-in-law: Sue Hinkens, Lindy Hinkens and Phyllis Hinkens; a brother-in-law, Ralph Maas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, his parents Henry and Contessie Hinkens, five brothers: John (Mary) Hinkens, Anton (Joe) Hinkens, Richard Hinkens, Robert and Ronald Hinkens, Glenn Hinkens; three sisters: Helen Maas, Mary Ann (Al) Hermes, and Delores Lindsey.
Due to current conditions, a private funeral service for Cliff is being held at Alleluia Lutheran Church with burial to follow at St. John's Lutheran cemetery in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds will be distributed to St. Paul Elder Services, the Alzheimer's Association
and Parkview Estates.
We are so grateful to St. Paul Elder Services for their kind and compassionate care of our father. They treated him with amazing dignity and respect - we will be forever thankful for their dedication to his physical and spiritual needs.
For more information or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
