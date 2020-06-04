Clifford Hahn
1939 - 2020
Clifford Hahn

Fremont - Clifford C. Hahn, age 81, of Fremont (Orihula), WI, died peacefully on June 2, 2020, with, Judy, his loving wife of 60 years at his side.

Cliff "Goofy" Hahn was born on January 11, 1939 (on the kitchen table!) on the family's homestead farm in Fremont, Town of Wolf River, Winnebago County to Edna (Buchholz) and Charles Hahn. He joined brothers Marlyn and Kenneth and sister Iva.

Cliff attended grade school at Elder Creek and Bohren, and eventually graduated from Weyauwega High in 1957 where he enjoyed FFA, track, basketball, baseball and football. Cliff proposed to Judith Mae NaGreen, his high school sweetheart, and married her August 15, 1959. Cliff and Judy farmed the home farm milking 60 head of cattle and eventually welcomed two sons, Bryan in 1960 and Chris in 1961.

Besides farming, Cliff worked part-time for CH Peters constructing pilings in the Wolf River, for Earl Boyles at Orihula Resort during the fishing seasons, for Radtke Recreation tending bar, and delivered Blatz beer for NaGreen Disbributing.

In 1961, when Will Clements of Club Orihula/Orihula Ballroom approached Cliff and Judy along with brother Ken and wife Barb about a business opportunity, the story of "Hahn's" started. Weddings and celebrations on weekends turned into a full-time operation when Cliff and Judy bought out Ken and Barb and moved the family from the farm to Orihula Ballroom. The official name was changed to Hahn-a-Lula Resort in 1966. One of Cliff's very bittersweet moments was selling off his herd to use towards the purchase of the resort. Cliff loved his cows including his favorite "Sonya". Cliff and Judy bought property next to and behind the original business adding lodging units, camping, swimming and boat docking.

Cliff was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Fremont, WI. He was a sponsor and member of the local bowling team, softball team, and the Invaders Snowmobile Club. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Tavern League, and Duck's Unlimited. With Judy always at his side, they enjoyed traveling but were truly in their glory at the wheel of their houseboat "Goofin' Around" piloting to "the Rope" with close family and friends or sneaking to the weed beds on Lake Poygan for some time alone.

Cliff is survived by his wife Judy, sons Bryan (Lori), Chris (Shari), grandsons Kyle (Barb), Ryan (KaLyn), Christian, Cameron, and Cohen, sister Iva (Bill)Fischer, brother Ken (Barb), and sister-in-law Nancy Anderson.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna, brother and sister-in-law Marlyn (Janet) and sister Darlene (death at 3 months), sister-in-law and husband Bev (Jim) Kohl and mother and father-in-law Clarence and Sofia Nagreen.

Due to the current health situation and church capacity guidlines, a private family service will take place at 2PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 inside Hope United Church of Christ, 8950 Alpine Road, Fremont WI, 54940. Pastor Lance Lackore will officiate. FOR THOSE WHO WISH TO LISTEN TO THE SERVICE, THE FUNERAL WILL BE BROADCAST LIVE AT 2PM ON RADIO STATION FM 89.5 FM. DUE TO A LOW RADIO FREQUENCY, ATTENDEES ARE INVITED TO GATHER IN THE PARKING LOT AREA OF THE CHURCH AND TUNE TO 89.5. Inurnment will be in Wolf River Cemetery. A Celebration of Life held at Hahn-a-Lula Resort is scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. Details to follow.

Thank you to Hospice for their amazing care. Special thanks to Nurses Jenny and Richard and our Hospice social worker Nancy.

Who knew the cat had more than 9 lives! Someone should write a book….or maybe not! Cliff's high school motto was "God save the king, I'll save the Queen!". How appropriate!

It is with great sadness that Cliff cannot continue running his business with the love of his life, Judy. He wanted everyone to know he could have never done it without her. With all the love in his heart and thank you to all of our loyal family, friends, employees, and customers that helped along the way "Man, what a ride!!!". As the song says, God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy. Last call, Cliff. We'll see you soon.

Note: Cliff wanted everyone to know that he took part in the writing of his obituary and going through thousands of pictures with his family after his health had taken another bad turn back in January 2020. We laughed and cried and laughed until we cried and felt incredibly fortunate to have that time together.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Service
Hope United Church of Christ
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Hahn-a-Lula Resort
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Judy, Bryan, and Chris. Cliff was a Great, Fun-loving Guy and a Good Friend. Hard to believe it's been almost 45 years since Cliff and Judy were Best Man and Maid of Honor in my wedding. Lots and Lots of Great Memories with the family. My Deepest and Sincere Sympathy.
Brenda Watson
Friend
June 5, 2020
We are very sorry! Cliff was one of a kind! I knew him most of my life. Great memories ❤
Julie Koepke/Morgan
Friend
June 4, 2020
My goodness, so many memories of Clifford, family times at Hahn-A-Lula with Judy, Brian, and Chris growing up. I'm sure he is living it up with my grandparents and all the others gone before him. Love and hugs to Judy, Brian, Chris, and grandkids. ❤
Lisa Cushman
Family
June 4, 2020
So glad that you were the owner of Hahns. We have made so many memories and friends at your resort. RIP Cliff. You will be missed.
Doug and Dee Kerchoff
June 4, 2020
My heart goes out to all involved especially Cliff's family. He was a great man.
Carrie Schwai
Friend
June 4, 2020
So sorry to hear Cliffs passing. Gosh he sure was an amazing man. There's not a memory I have going to that pond that don't bring Judy and him to mind. Prayers
Connie Arnoldussen
Friend
June 4, 2020
Louie & Pat Ulman
Friend
June 4, 2020
It was sad to have heard this news. All we have are wonderful memories of this man and his wonderful wife Judy. May you know our hearts are with the family and Judy. May God keep you safe and in his hands and know you are loved!
Tony and Patsy Fischer
Friend
June 4, 2020
Boy are we gonna miss you, Cliff. Every time we stopped at the bar there you welcomed us and always took time to visit and tell a couple jokes. Sounds like you had a great ride and all the love you ever could want. Our deepest condolences to the entire family - we hope your days become brighter with each new morning. With sympathy and love, Mark & Julie
Mark & Julie Hamby
Friend
June 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Judy, Bryan, Chris, & families for your loss. He led an amazing life, and prayers that soon all your wonderful memories with him surpass the sadness of his loss.
Ronnie & Jane Behm
June 4, 2020
A great man and friend!! He will be missed !! RIP CLIFF
Donald Van Handel
Friend
June 4, 2020
Hahn a lula has been the rock of the community for many years. When there was a need in the community, Cliff and Judy were always there to help. A lot of good family memories over the years and we hope more to come. Kathy and I send our sincere sympathy for the family. It may be cloudy now, but the sun will shine again. Love you guys.
Marlyn Hahn
Family
June 4, 2020
Cliff will be missed but never forgotten, rip

gary radcliffe
Friend
June 4, 2020
We'll miss you, Cliff! Take care, Judy - hope to see you soon!
Kalby & Shawn Kalbus
Friend
June 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Cliff was an amazing man. Prayers to all of you . Sue (Jansen) Schalkowski .
June 4, 2020
I STARTED FISHING THE WOLF RIVER WHEN I WAS ABOUT 18YRS OLD. I AM NOW 50.. MY DAD, BROTHER AND I RENTED BOATS AND ATE THE WONDERFUL FOOD THAT WAS SERVED THERE. I HAVE NOTHING NEGATIVE TO SAY ABOUT THE HOSPITALITY RECEIVED OVER THE PAST 32 YEARS. THANK YOU CLIFF, GOD BLESS YOU AND MAY YOU REST IN ETERNAL PEACE...
Pete Sanchez
June 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss, A very good man.
Jim Stuebs
June 4, 2020
What a beautiful Obituary for a man who could always may you laugh. Fly high with those newly awarded wings and that devil halo.
JoAnn Bevers
Friend
June 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Marco and Troy Lind
Friend
June 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Cliff, we had some great times together! You will be missed until we meet again.
Mike Hart
Friend
June 4, 2020
Many fond memories of Cliff.
Sending deepest condolences to the entire Hahn Family.
Mary Gallagher Parks
Mary Parks
Friend
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darlene Derber-Weinreis
Classmate
