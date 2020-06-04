Clifford HahnFremont - Clifford C. Hahn, age 81, of Fremont (Orihula), WI, died peacefully on June 2, 2020, with, Judy, his loving wife of 60 years at his side.Cliff "Goofy" Hahn was born on January 11, 1939 (on the kitchen table!) on the family's homestead farm in Fremont, Town of Wolf River, Winnebago County to Edna (Buchholz) and Charles Hahn. He joined brothers Marlyn and Kenneth and sister Iva.Cliff attended grade school at Elder Creek and Bohren, and eventually graduated from Weyauwega High in 1957 where he enjoyed FFA, track, basketball, baseball and football. Cliff proposed to Judith Mae NaGreen, his high school sweetheart, and married her August 15, 1959. Cliff and Judy farmed the home farm milking 60 head of cattle and eventually welcomed two sons, Bryan in 1960 and Chris in 1961.Besides farming, Cliff worked part-time for CH Peters constructing pilings in the Wolf River, for Earl Boyles at Orihula Resort during the fishing seasons, for Radtke Recreation tending bar, and delivered Blatz beer for NaGreen Disbributing.In 1961, when Will Clements of Club Orihula/Orihula Ballroom approached Cliff and Judy along with brother Ken and wife Barb about a business opportunity, the story of "Hahn's" started. Weddings and celebrations on weekends turned into a full-time operation when Cliff and Judy bought out Ken and Barb and moved the family from the farm to Orihula Ballroom. The official name was changed to Hahn-a-Lula Resort in 1966. One of Cliff's very bittersweet moments was selling off his herd to use towards the purchase of the resort. Cliff loved his cows including his favorite "Sonya". Cliff and Judy bought property next to and behind the original business adding lodging units, camping, swimming and boat docking.Cliff was a member of Hope United Church of Christ in Fremont, WI. He was a sponsor and member of the local bowling team, softball team, and the Invaders Snowmobile Club. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Tavern League, and Duck's Unlimited. With Judy always at his side, they enjoyed traveling but were truly in their glory at the wheel of their houseboat "Goofin' Around" piloting to "the Rope" with close family and friends or sneaking to the weed beds on Lake Poygan for some time alone.Cliff is survived by his wife Judy, sons Bryan (Lori), Chris (Shari), grandsons Kyle (Barb), Ryan (KaLyn), Christian, Cameron, and Cohen, sister Iva (Bill)Fischer, brother Ken (Barb), and sister-in-law Nancy Anderson.Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna, brother and sister-in-law Marlyn (Janet) and sister Darlene (death at 3 months), sister-in-law and husband Bev (Jim) Kohl and mother and father-in-law Clarence and Sofia Nagreen.Due to the current health situation and church capacity guidlines, a private family service will take place at 2PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 inside Hope United Church of Christ, 8950 Alpine Road, Fremont WI, 54940. Pastor Lance Lackore will officiate. FOR THOSE WHO WISH TO LISTEN TO THE SERVICE, THE FUNERAL WILL BE BROADCAST LIVE AT 2PM ON RADIO STATION FM 89.5 FM. DUE TO A LOW RADIO FREQUENCY, ATTENDEES ARE INVITED TO GATHER IN THE PARKING LOT AREA OF THE CHURCH AND TUNE TO 89.5. Inurnment will be in Wolf River Cemetery. A Celebration of Life held at Hahn-a-Lula Resort is scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. Details to follow.Thank you to Hospice for their amazing care. Special thanks to Nurses Jenny and Richard and our Hospice social worker Nancy.Who knew the cat had more than 9 lives! Someone should write a book….or maybe not! Cliff's high school motto was "God save the king, I'll save the Queen!". How appropriate!It is with great sadness that Cliff cannot continue running his business with the love of his life, Judy. He wanted everyone to know he could have never done it without her. With all the love in his heart and thank you to all of our loyal family, friends, employees, and customers that helped along the way "Man, what a ride!!!". As the song says, God is great, beer is good, and people are crazy. Last call, Cliff. We'll see you soon.Note: Cliff wanted everyone to know that he took part in the writing of his obituary and going through thousands of pictures with his family after his health had taken another bad turn back in January 2020. We laughed and cried and laughed until we cried and felt incredibly fortunate to have that time together.