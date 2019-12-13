|
|
Clifford "Cliff" J. Kieliszewski
Combined Locks - Age 73, of Combined Locks, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Peabody Manor in Appleton. He was born on June 29, 1946 in Neenah to the late Luke and Tillie (Kawleski) Kieliszewski. Cliff married Sharon Schuh on April 8, 1967 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1964. Cliff was employed at Park 'N Market, Mrs. Karl's Bakery, and finished his career with Pepsico. He was also a salesman for many food brokers.
Cliff loved deer and duck hunting, fishing, and boating. His most cherished time was spent at his cabin in Crivitz where he would make many lasting memories with his family and friends. Cliff especially loved spending time with his "girls" (wife, daughter and granddaughters) and son-in-law.
Cliff is survived by his daughter Jill (Todd) Pierret, granddaughters Kaitlyn and Sydney Pierret, siblings Joyce Stroik and Larry Kieliszewski; and nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 51 years, Sharon; daughter Karla; brother Butch; sister Lorie; and stepfather Ferd Willing.
A memorial service for Cliff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton, with Fr. James Leary OFM Cap officiating. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring nursing staff of Pine Creek at Peabody Manor. Also, the family would like to sincerely thank Rod for his friendship and support thru the years.
"Dad- Thanks for being the best dad! You never gave up and fought a great fight. And yes… I'll miss you!" Love Always - Jill
"I hope to one day bring light to any situation the way you always could. We will love and cherish you forever, grandpa. Fly High" -Kait
"Your courage walks with me every day, I love you" -Syd
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019