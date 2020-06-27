Clifford "Cliff" Nushart
Askeaton - Clifford "Cliff" Nushart, age 80, an Askeaton resident, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at ThedaCare, Appleton. He was born on August 31, 1939 in Kaukauna, son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Fink) Nushart. Cliff was a graduate of Kaukauna High School. On December 14, 1963 he married the former Karen Scharf at Trinity EV. Lutheran Church, Brillion. Cliff was employed at Local 8 Union as a structural steel iron worker and welder retiring in 2000 after 40 years, spending the majority of this career at CR Meyer and Azco. He enjoyed archery shoots, mini vacations, visiting the cabin, trout fishing and trapping, gun hunting, bow hunting, wood working and was a talented artist. Survivors include his wife: Karen of 56 years; his children: Craig (Bonnie) Nushart, Kaukauna, Curt (Annette) Nushart, Reedsville, Kamie (Joe) Brice, Wrightstown; six grandchildren: Travis, Sara, Shane, Anna, Leah and Chelsie Nushart; and two sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Nushart, Oregon, and Lois Stanelle, Brillion. He was preceded in death by his brother: Ken Nushart; his sister: Carol VanderVelden, and three brothers-in-law: Greg VanderVelden, Joe VanEyck and Maynard Stanelle. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Brillion. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Ross Henzi with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 until 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com "We Love You Dad"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.