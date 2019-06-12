|
|
Clifford P. Sanderfoot
Kimberly - Clifford P. Sanderfoot, age 85, died on June 8, 2019 with his family by his side after a hard fought battle with Parkinsons. Cliff was born on May 16, 1934 son of the late Theodore and Dorothy (Mueller) Sanderfoot. Cliff was a resident of Kimberly his entire life. He married his high school sweetheart Joan Vandehey on April 26, 1958 at Holy Name Church Kimberly. He served as Chairman of the Outagamie County Board as well as Chairman of Kimberly Credit Union and was also a member of the Kimberly Recreation Association. He worked for the Combined Locks Post Office for 32 years and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Cliff was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan and also enjoyed bowling. He loved attending any and all events involving his children and grandchildren.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Joan, his six children: Deb (Dennis) Schreiber, Rick (Sue) Sanderfoot, Lori (Keith) Mulry, Jim (Kelly) Sanderfoot, Dennis (Jackie) Sanderfoot, and Pam (Dale) DeValk; his 14 grandchildren: Thomas (special friend Clare), Nicole and Matthew Sanderfoot; Tara (Danny) Wiltgen, Brett (Tracee), Kyle (special friend Ashley), Nate Mulry; Ben, Nic (Becca), Katie (fiance' Ben), Beth (special friend Bryce) Sanderfoot; Craig, Amber, and Tyler Devalk, and 2 great-grandchildren on the way. Cliff is also survived by a sister, Florence (Bob) Wyngaard, his in-laws, Alice Sanderfoot, Pat Vandehey, Tom (Jeanie) Vandehey, Diane (Al) Nienhaus, Lois (Loren) Rohloff, Kathy Vandehey, Joyce (Dick Lardnois) Williams, and Susan (Larry) Navarrete. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Vin and Ray, sister-in-law Eunice Sanderfoot, mother and father-in-law Herman and Ethel Vandehey and brothers-in-law, Jim and Peter Vandehey.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 620 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Military honors will be conducted following services. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
The family would like to thank Aspire Senior Living staff for the exceptional care they provided. Also, thank you to Dr. Montgomery Elmer and ThedaCare Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019