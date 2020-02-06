|
|
Clyde Grant Stephenson
Appleton - Clyde Stephenson, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 99. He was born in Wauwatosa Wisconsin on May 28, 1920 and was the fourth son in the family of five sons and one daughter.
Clyde joined the Marine Corps in January 1940, and after boot camp and additional training, was assigned to the battleship USS California. The USS California was sunk Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked the Pacific Fleet. Clyde was training fellow marines in automatic weapons at the rifle range the morning the Japanese attacked. As Japanese aircraft flew directly over their heads, he and his fellow marines have been credited with shooting down four enemy aircraft during the battle.
Clyde married his sweetheart Elayne Storm in November of 1942. They began their married life in Seattle Washington, where the battleship USS California was being repaired. Clyde attended Oshkosh College, College of the Ozarks and the Navy Research Laboratory in Washington DC.
In 1952 Clyde founded the Stephenson Electric Company. Additionally, in 1972, Clyde and his son Rollie started Town & Country Electric, which grew into a national corporation. He assisted others in the Fox River Valley in helping startup companies.
He always loved to read. He had been a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers, and became an avid golfer. He was a member of Butte des Mort Country Club for over 50 years and belonged to the Appleton Yacht Club. He was active in the community and was on the first board of directors for Rawhide Youth Services as well as several other boards in the community.
Clyde attended bible study for 18 years.
In the 1970s Clyde was the motivating force in developing Stroebe's Island into a residential neighborhood of upscale condominiums and individual homes. He and Elayne moved into one of the condominiums and spent many happy summers enjoying their houseboat on Little Lake Butte des Morts. Elayne, the love of Clyde's life, died in December 2014 after 72 years of marriage.
Clyde is survived by his 5 children; sons Dr. Larry Stephenson (Carol), Rollie Stephenson (Sue), Robert Stephenson (Martha), Jim Stephenson (Lisa) and his daughter Patti Stephenson. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He will be missed by his family, friends and business associates.
Funeral service for Clyde will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W Pine St, Appleton, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service.
