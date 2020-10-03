Clyde L. Weycker Sr.
HOWARD - Clyde L. Weycker Sr., "Koke", 83, of Green Bay passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home in Green Bay. Koke was born on October 22, 1936 in Green Bay, WI to the late Clyde and Gladys (Kollman) Weycker. He lived his childhood in both Green Bay and Amberg WI and graduated from Green Bay West High School. On February 12, 1966 he married Diane Lindow in Green Bay. Koke served in the Korean War and then served in the Army Reserves for several years. After returning home from Korea he sailed the Great Lakes on freighters until he became a bus driver for Public Service in Green Bay. In 1965 he was hired by the US Postal Service as a relief carrier and then proceeded to continue an over 30-year career with the post office. He worked many positions within the post office and retired as station manager of Cofrin Station in the late 1990's. During much of his time as a postal employee he would drive semi-truck on the weekends for various area companies.
During retirement he enjoyed following his grandkids to their various sporting activities, deer hunting, and assisting his son's businesses as a delivery man for Alferi Laboratories or running parts and cars for C & J Northside Auto both in Little Chute WI.
"Koke" is survived by his son Clyde "Buddy" and daughter-in-law Hollie, and grandchildren Kaylee, Bennett, Karly. He is further survived by his fuzzy grandkids Charlie, Sophie, Nikita, Moose and Dorothy. He is further survived by his brother Larry "Chub" Weycker; sister Jean Routhieaux; Godchild Tawni Gustavson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Diane; his parents Clyde and Gladys; his in-laws, Gladys "Chubs" and Harvey "Shorty" Lindow; his sister and brother-in-law June and Roger Olejniczak; brother Byron "Bid" Weycker; sister-in-law Marian Weycker and brother-in-law Jim Routhieaux, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per "Koke's" wishes he wanted no formal funeral. However, the family would like to do a memorial gathering on his behalf, hopefully next spring once the pandemic seems under control.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a donation to the American Cancer Society
, American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
in "Koke's" name.
Koke's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Brown County Dispatch, Brown County Sheriff's Department, Brown County EMS, and Brown County Medical Examiner's office for their compassion during this difficult time.
The family would also recognize special neighbors and friends who assisted in watching out for "Koke", Everett and Carolyn Marks, Paulina Sulewski, and Patti.