Clyde Van Dyn Hoven
Little Chute - Clyde Van Dyn Hoven, age 82, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on December 27, 1936 in Little Chute to the late Albert and Rosella (Vanden Heuvel) Van Dyn Hoven. Clyde married the love of his life, Jackie Junion, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church on May 15, 1957. He founded the Van Dyn Hoven Insurance Agency in Little Chute and worked there until his retirement. He proudly served in the Army. Clyde was very involved in his community, was the first president of the Little Chute Jaycees, and was instrumental in getting the first pool installed at Doyle Park. Clyde enjoyed playing guitar and harmonica and spending time with his family and time at the cottage on Hilbert Lake.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jackie; children: Penny (Tom) Ryba, Little Chute; Robin (Jeff) Grassl, Kaukauna; and Guy (Janet) Van Dyn Hoven, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Amber and Mitch Connor, Alex (Sara Boone) Ryba, Kristina, Michael, and Jacob (Melissa Gerrits) Grassl, Katie (Josh) Marnocha, Scott (Aubree) Van Dyn Hoven and Kelly (Holly) Fassbender, Cory (Sheena) Verkuylen and Shane (Cinthia) Verkuylen, and Ellen (George) Bastian; great grandchildren: Laura and Lucas Connor, Preston and Jaxson Grassl and Ethan and Evan Verkuylen, Isai and Katie Verkuylen, Quinn Marnocha, Amara, Evalina, Willa, George and Fredrick Bastian; sister, Carol Haen; and sister-in-law, Joanne Ott. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosella Van Dyn Hoven; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Genevieve Junion; sisters: LaVerne (Richard) Hoks, Virginia (Eugene) Van De Hey, Alice (Donald) Mignon and Audrey (George) Rooyakkers; and brothers-in-law: Ivo Haen and Ray Ott.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 5:00 p.m. The Rev. Msgr. James Vanden Hogen will officiate. Military honors, conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258, will immediately follow. Committal St. John Cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff on St. Elizabeth Hospital's fourth floor for the compassionate care he received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 26 to July 27, 2019