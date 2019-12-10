|
Colleen M. Frassetto
Kimberly - Colleen M. Frassetto, 86, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday evening, December 6, 2019. Colleen was born in Kimberly on March 7, 1933, daughter of the late Jess and Marie (Weyenberg) Wydeven. Colleen's vocation throughout life was teaching. After graduating from Kimberly High School in 1951 she attended Mount Mary College and earned her degree in elementary education in 1955.
On June 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, Albert Frassetto, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. They shared 23 years of marriage before Ab preceded her in death in November, 1981. Together, they raised five children. Colleen was an exemplary wife and mother and taught her children many of life's valuable lessons through her love, wisdom, and wit.
Colleen had an impact on many individuals throughout her life, especially those of her students at Holy Angels School in Darboy and St Al's Catholic School in Kaukauna. She was a life-long member of Holy Spirit Parish and shared her faith through many different ministries. She also volunteered at St Elizabeth hospital and headed up their scholarship selection committee for many years.
Colleen was involved in several golf leagues well into her retirement. Playing bridge with family and friends kept her mind sharp and her competitive spirit alive. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She cared deeply about each of them, always wanting to know what was going on in their lives. Game nights and sharing stories provided many family memories.
Colleen will be deeply missed by her five children and their families:
David (Beth) Frassetto of Milwaukee and their children, Nadine (Glenys Packer) and Erin
Steven (Karen) Frassetto of Little Chute and their children, Mark (Brittany) and their children, Caroline, Paul and Peter; Sarah; Luke (fiancé Liz Newling); and Laura (Jesse) Hietpas and their son Jack
Gary (Becky) Frassetto of Kimberly and their children, Scot (Jeanna) and their children, Carly, Connor and Tristan; Mike (Victoria); and Abby (Zach) Vanevenhoven
Mary (Dan) Vandehey of Kimberly and their children, Kim (Eric) Lintner and Ryan (Kali) and their children Stefan and Carson
Kenneth Frassetto of Sun Prairie and his children, Noah, Olivia, and Leo
Colleen is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Loretta Frassetto, Gloria Kamps, and Margaret Bosch and brother-in-law Tony (Sandi) Frassetto.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick. Colleen was also preceded in death by Ab's parents, Primo and Grace (Roberts) Frassetto; his brothers, Alphonse (Gladys), Jack, Philip and Robert; his sisters, Jean (Spots) Huntington, Betty (Bill) Raddatz, and Patricia (Toby) DeBruin; and brothers-in-law, Robert Kamps and George Bosch.
The funeral liturgy for Colleen will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at HOLY SPIRIT PARISH - KIMBERLY CHURCH (600 East Kimberly Avenue, Kimberly), with Father Carl Schmitt officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the liturgy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oconnellfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Colleen's memory.
The family thanks Doctor Jessica Peterson, the staff at St Elizabeth/Ascension Health, Appleton, and the wonderful staff at St. Paul Elder Services, Kaukauna, for their compassionate care. The prayers and support of family, friends and members of Holy Spirit Parish will never be forgotten.
Colleen was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend to many. She was deeply loved by those blessed to know her and will be deeply missed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019