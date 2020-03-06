|
|
Colleen Russell
Neenah - Colleen Russell, age 94, of Neenah, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Colleen was born February 20, 1926 in Stanley, WI., daughter of the late Anthony and Eva (Mahoney) Diedrich. She married Bill Russell on September 30, 1950 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2002. Colleen is survived by her daughters: Julie (Dick) Elmer, Laurie Russell (Karl Engling), Patty (Steve) Amundson and Jenny (Kurt) Toeppler; her grandchildren: Sherri Matheny (Michelle Davey), Chris Ross (Kathy Parsons), Heather (Tim) Bottine, Holly (Gavin) Ferris, Michelle (Cody) Marg, Bill Toeppler (Rylee Petit) and Natalie Toeppler; her step-grandchildren Stephanie (Mike) Alvarez and Ashley Amundson(Tom Ehlinger). She is further survived by 18 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, her step-sister, Mary Jane Yager, numerous nieces and nephews. Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Anthony and Eva (Mahoney) Diedrich, her step-father, Nick Diedrich; sisters: Harriet (Ray) Tews, Betty (Jerry) Weyenberg, Gwen Cox, an infant sister Athonais; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Helen Russell, in-laws, Tom (Emily) Russell, Edna (Ed) Mellenthin, Lillian (Douglas) Reinhardt, Helen (Paul) Stommel, Margaret (Peter) Krautkramer, Dorothy (Norman) Koepke, and friends since childhood and traveling pals, Mandy, Kate, Dorothy and Dot.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 324 Nicolet Blvd., Menasha with Fr. Jim Habelwitz and Pastoral Leader Mary Krueger officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah.
The family would like to thank the 3rd floor nurses and staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all the care and compassion shown to Colleen.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020