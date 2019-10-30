|
Collin James Krivoshein
Greenville - Collin (Krivo) James Krivoshein, energetic and passionate Son and Brother, passed away in the town of Ellington on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at the young age of 17. Collin was born on the 11th day of April 2002 in Neenah Wisconsin to James K. Krivoshein Jr. and Peggy L. Dahlby. Collin was a senior at Hortonville High School, while taking courses at Fox Valley Technical College and planned on going to the University of Minnesota to study aerospace engineering and aspired to become a pilot.
Collin was a selfless caring young man who loved sports, being outdoors, American history and daydreaming about outer space, his favorite movie was Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. He had a goofy sense of humor to him and had a keen sense to make anyone laugh. He was #82 for the local Hortonville Polar Bears football team, playing linebacker and tight end.
Collin is survived by his parents James and Peggy; his brother Dylan J. Krivoshein and sister Kaitlyn R. Krivoshein. He also leaves both sets of his grandparents James Sr. and Susan Krivoshein; and Fredrick and Diane Dahlby. Along with multiple Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many friends.
A funeral service will be held for Collin at Valley Funeral Home in his home town of Greenville Wisconsin, N1858 Greenville Drive, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019