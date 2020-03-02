|
|
Connie F. Tiedt
Grand Chute -
Connie F. Tiedt, age 71, was welcomed home into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Neenah on November 4, 1948 to the late Lester and LaVera (Tesch) Simon. Connie married her high school sweetheart David Tiedt at Trinity Lutheran Church in Neenah on January 15, 1972. She worked as the office manager at the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin (RANW) until her retirement after 25 years of service. Connie's family was her greatest joy in life and she treasured being a Nana to her 8 grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her husband of 48 years, David; daughters: Jennifer (Kyle) Stoehr, Okauchee; Jessica (Mike) Johnson, Phoenix; and Jill (Matt) Magill, New Berlin; grandchildren: Owen, Maxwell, Norah, Ella, Beckett, Wyatt, Carter, and Sawyer; siblings: Carla (Paul) Bagstad, Leslie (Debbie) Simon, David Simon, and Cindy (Rodger) Eberly; and brother-in-law, Dennis (Elaine) Tiedt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Lauretta Tiedt; and sister-in-law, Mary Simon.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH (W7265 School Road, Greenville) beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Nathan Moldenhauer officiating. Committal will be held at Community Lutheran Cemetery, Freedom. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent in her name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Greenville or the . To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
The family would like to thank her hospice nurses, especially Jessie, Patti, Crystal, Kimberly and Annie for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020