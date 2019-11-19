|
Connie Frisbie
Hortonville - Connie Frisbie, age 76, of Hortonville, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born December 17, 1942 in Black Creek, daughter Dorothy (Breitenbach) Pautz and the late Hugh Pautz. She was born and raised in Black Creek and studied Art and Design in Chicago. On July 17, 1965 Connie married the love of her life Bill Frisbie at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. She and Bill built their first home in Chicago before later settling in Hortonville. Connie loved decorating, painting, volunteering at SS Peter and Paul and spending time up north but mostly she loved her friends and family and laughing.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Pautz; daughters, Traci (Jeff) Martens; Amy (Jeremy) Humecki; daughter-in-law, Michelle Frisbie; granddaughters: Rachel (Jordan) Honzik, Sarah Martens, and Leanna Frisbie; a sister, Marie Huhn; a special cousin, who was more like a brother, Terry Brick, and a brother Jack Pautz. Connie is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many great friends, especially Mary Lou Murphy, whom she adored.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her father, Hugh Pautz; son, Todd Frisbie; siblings, Jane and John Frisbie, Maurice Huhn, and Jackie and Glenn DeBaker.
The family would like to thank the wonderful angels at Care Partners for all the love and compassion they showed to mom. The stories they shared with us over the last few days warmed our hearts and brought us such peace to know that mom touched everyone so deeply.
The Funeral Mass for Connie will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Hortonville with Fr Dennis Bergsbaken and Parish Director Greg Layton officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
"Mom, may you find peace in heaven with your boys and Jane where memories are abundant and laughter is flowing. Though you will not be here with your girls we know that we are gaining a sweet, loving guardian angel to watch over us. We love you always....Traci and Amy."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019