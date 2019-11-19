Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Hortonville, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Hortonville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Frisbie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Frisbie


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Frisbie Obituary
Connie Frisbie

Hortonville - Connie Frisbie, age 76, of Hortonville, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born December 17, 1942 in Black Creek, daughter Dorothy (Breitenbach) Pautz and the late Hugh Pautz. She was born and raised in Black Creek and studied Art and Design in Chicago. On July 17, 1965 Connie married the love of her life Bill Frisbie at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. She and Bill built their first home in Chicago before later settling in Hortonville. Connie loved decorating, painting, volunteering at SS Peter and Paul and spending time up north but mostly she loved her friends and family and laughing.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Pautz; daughters, Traci (Jeff) Martens; Amy (Jeremy) Humecki; daughter-in-law, Michelle Frisbie; granddaughters: Rachel (Jordan) Honzik, Sarah Martens, and Leanna Frisbie; a sister, Marie Huhn; a special cousin, who was more like a brother, Terry Brick, and a brother Jack Pautz. Connie is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many great friends, especially Mary Lou Murphy, whom she adored.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her father, Hugh Pautz; son, Todd Frisbie; siblings, Jane and John Frisbie, Maurice Huhn, and Jackie and Glenn DeBaker.

The family would like to thank the wonderful angels at Care Partners for all the love and compassion they showed to mom. The stories they shared with us over the last few days warmed our hearts and brought us such peace to know that mom touched everyone so deeply.

The Funeral Mass for Connie will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Hortonville with Fr Dennis Bergsbaken and Parish Director Greg Layton officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

"Mom, may you find peace in heaven with your boys and Jane where memories are abundant and laughter is flowing. Though you will not be here with your girls we know that we are gaining a sweet, loving guardian angel to watch over us. We love you always....Traci and Amy."

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent