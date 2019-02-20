Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Hitching Post Bar and Grill
E5646 Lakeshore Drive
Weyauwega, WI
Weyauwega - Connie Selle, age 60, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 18, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Waupaca on January 1, 1959, daughter of the late Walter and Eunice (Toepke) Koplien Jr. On January 10, 2003, she was united in marriage to Gary Selle at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Weyauwega, where she is still a member. She was a strong and stubborn woman till the very end. She loved nothing more than going up north to the cabin and being outside. Whether it be burning, cutting wood, or playing with the grandkids. That was her life.

She is survived by her husband Gary Selle; daughters: Angie (Ron) Lund, Erin Rutten, Linsey Rutten (Justin Stark), step children: Eric (Jess) Selle, Lindsey (Jason) Hintzke, Candy (David) Poehls; brother: Michael (Cindy) Koplien; sister: Leanne (Doug) Pankow; sister: Patti (Jeffrey) Buttles; brothers in law: Terry (Kim) Selle, David Selle (Jan), Darwin (Bonnie) Selle; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a stillborn son, her second husband Paul Rutten, in laws Fredrick and Ursula Rutten, also Donald and Erdine Selle, and a brother in law Richard Rutten.

It was Connie's wish to have private services for her family. A public Celebration of Life will be held at the Hitching Post Bar and Grill in Weyauwega (E5646 Lakeshore Drive) from 1 - 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019
