Constance "Connie" Becker (Gasper)



Harlingen, TX - Constance "Connie" Becker (Gasper) 60, of Harlingen, TX passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 31, 2020. Connie was born December 30, 1959 in Appleton, WI.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Schaefer Park pavillion on Saturday August 29th at 1:00 pm.



Connie is survived by her husband of 17 years James "Jim" Becker of Texas; 2 Daughters Jillian Curry (Horton), Justin Curry and Jennifer Horton of Oklahoma; 2 brothers Brad Gasper and Todd Gasper; many nieces and a nephew; 4 step children Christopher Becker, Jennifer Lozada (Becker), Kristy Becker and Angie Becker all of Michigan; many grandchildren- Kadence, London, Malachi, Gavyn, Marlee, Rayanne, Hayley, Brianna, Ashley, Christopher and Brooklyn. She is preceded in death by her brother Brian Gasper, her parents Beverly (Hass)and Raymond Gasper and nephew Ryan Gasper.



Connie graduated Appleton West, class of 1978. She worked at Kimberly Clark for 24 Years. Connie and Jim met playing spades and married in Ithaca, MI in 2002. Soon after they moved to Burleson, Texas. Jim and Connie enjoyed finding new places while they traveled the area on their Harley's. Later on they retired to "Paradise" as she called it. Connie enjoyed many things like coffee, crafts, playing cards, her dog Mazie Mae and retirement with great friends at Paradise Park in Harlingen, TX.



She was a wonderful woman who touched so many lives. She will be missed dearly.









