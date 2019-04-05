Services
Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
N2926 State Road 47
Mackville, WI
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
N2926 State Road 47
Mackville, WI
Kaukauna - Connie Geiger, age 93 of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 4, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Connie will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, N2926 State Road 47 in Mackville, with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory of Connie, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 5, 2019
