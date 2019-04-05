|
Constance Geiger
Kaukauna - Connie Geiger, age 93 of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 4, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Connie will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, N2926 State Road 47 in Mackville, with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.
For more information or to share a memory of Connie, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 5, 2019