Constance K. NavoichickLittle Chute - Constance Navoichick, died peacefully June 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth hospital. She was born in Niles, Michigan on November 22, 1941. She was married to her late husband Walter on October 8, 1960. Connie had a lifelong gift of leaving people feeling encouraged after they talked with her, and was most recognized by her infectious laugh. She enjoyed spending time her family especially her grandchildren. She also loved to decorate her home and would offer suggestions on decorating wherever she went. But most important was her love for God, it was an anchor in her life. She enjoyed talking with others about her hope for the future where there will be no more sickness and death. (Revelation 21:3,4)Connie will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her children, Laura Ruth, Minneapolis, MN, Brian (Melissa) Combined Locks, WI, Nancy (Russell) Neenah, WI, Michael, Appleton, WI and Allen (April) Appleton, WI. Thirteen grandchildren, Courtney, Ryan, Justin, Tyler, Tiffany, Troy, Natasha, Michael, Chayse, Quinn, Paige, Griffin, and Phoebe, five great grandchildren, Olivia, Madelyn, Liam, Emilia and Elliot.Connies family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctor's and nursing staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for the wonderful care they provided and how comforting and gracious they were making her final days so peaceful. The family also appreciates all the kind words of comfort and encouragement received from family and friends. It is greatly appreciated and a testament to our loving Creator Jehovah when Connie is welcomed back with many others in the promised resurrection. (John 5:28,29)