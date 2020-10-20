Constance "Connie" Main
Canton - Constance "Connie" Main, age 85 of Farmington, went home to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020 following a life lived well, full of love and family.
She was born on August 27, 1935, in Farmington, to the late Milton and Beatrice (Getchell) Hutchins. She was the eldest of five children and a 1953 graduate of Farmington High school. Once her children were older she worked as an Outreach worker for the EPSDT/Preventive Health Program in Farmington. She married Jack Main on October 14, 1989. They resided in his hometown of Hortonville, Wisconsin until her father's failing health relocated them to Winthrop, Maine. She worked at Sears in Augusta until retiring. After the passing of her father they returned to Farmington.
Connie lived with two priorities: her love of God and her love of family. She was a faithful member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church since childhood. It was there that she introduced her love of Christ to her five children, and where she enjoyed fellowship with her loving husband, Jack, who preceded her in death March 14, 2005.
Connie served faithfully in every way that presented itself: a member of the choir to bring a joyful sound; a member of Golden Rule Philathea to engage in Bible study and fellowship; a deacon to provide church outreach; baking and serving others and visiting shut-ins. Connie was quick with a smile and a loving touch; she shared her faith openly and lived with Christ in her heart.
Connie is survived by her children from her first marriage to Wendall J. Kolreg, Sr.; Wenda Suddeth of Alaska; Christie (Joe) Lee of Ohio; Wendall "Joe" Kolreg, Jr. (Antonina) of Jay; Teakay Kolreg of Virginia; Rebekah (Sean) Mitchell; and step daughter Pam (Keith) Odenhoven of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Stacey Sheehey, Kira Uebel, Lona Sheild, Stephanie (Theo) Williams, Vanessa (Dwight) Mayo, Joseph (Jemmy) Kolreg, Valerie Lekanoff, Ebony Kolreg, Porscha (Charles) Thomas, Charles Cedric Kolreg, Dean Lorrain, Devan Lorrain, Shane Hawes, Sophie Hawes, Mykayla Mitchell, Amy (jeff) Vehrs, Carrie (Mike) Young ; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Sheehey, Angel Sheehey, Meeka Shield, Tommy Williams, Logan Mayo, Bryan Kolreg, Malachi Thurston , Charles Thomas IV, Tristan Thomas, Zion Anim, Caleb Anim, Noah Scott, Caydon Lorrain, Carter Lorrain, and Tony Young ; sisters Jeanette (Dave) Hutchinson, Beverly Lefebvre, Marilyn (Stan) Booker and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by her brother Larry Hutchins, brother in law, Ted Lefebvre, and granddaughters Desiree Lekanoff and Felicia Lorrain.
A Celebration of her Life Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 am from the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Academy Street, Farmington where relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the service. The use of masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial donations in her memory to Pinnacle Residential Care to honor those who provided exceptional care for Connie in her final years as she progressed with Alzheimer's disease. Pinnacle Healthcare Workers Fund, 26 Pleasant Street, Canton, ME 04221.Memories can be shared in her Book of Memories at ww.wilesrc.com
. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.