Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
N2926 State Road 47
Mackville, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
N2926 State Road 47
Mackville, WI
View Map
Constance Steidl "Connie" Geiger Obituary
Constance "Connie" Steidl Geiger

Freedom - Constance "Connie" Steidl Geiger, age 93 of Freedom, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning April 4, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Kaukauna on March 13, 1926, to the late Edward and Helen (Hopfensperger) Steidl but lived in Freedom most of her life. She married Kenneth Geiger on March 29, 1947. He passed away in 1995. Connie loved the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. She enjoyed coloring, puzzles and reading until her eyesight would not allow. But her favorite thing was a day out at the casino.

Connie is survived by ten loving Children: Kenny (Nancy) Geiger, Roger (Betty) Geiger, Bonnie (Neal) Riesenweber, Ronnie (Barb Krepline) Geiger, John Geiger, Cheryl (Pat) Stingle, Mark (Sue) Geiger, Mike (Tracy) Geiger, Patti (Rich) Woods and Julie (Rick) Zwiers.

There are also 35 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Connie is also survived by a brother: Edwards (Margaret) Steidl and a brother in-law Rich Van Handel.

She is also survived by Ken's family: Elmer (Bev) Geiger, Betty Young and Amy Geiger.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son Ricky, siblings: Helen Van Handel, Lily (Joe) Schwalbach and Jack (Carol) Steidl; Inlaws: Vernon Young, Eugene Geiger, Roy (Lois) Geiger, Shirley (Carl) Treichel and Florella (Bill) Stephan.

The funeral liturgy for Connie will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, N2926 State Road 47 in Mackville, with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.

For more information or to share a memory of Connie, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
