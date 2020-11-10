1/1
Constantine "Connie" Starzewski
1925 - 2020
Constantine "Connie" Starzewski

Menasha - Constantine Starzewski, age 95, passed away surrounded by his family on November 7, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1925, in the village of Suchodoly in the eastern borderlands of Poland, son of the late Antoni and Joanna (Brodnicka) Starzewski.

Constantine was a true survivor. Survivor of the Ukrainian Uprising of 1943. Survivor of NAZI deportation into forced labor. Survivor of Neuengamme KZ. Survivor of its evacuation and the Cap Arcona disaster. Survivor of the POW camp at Kiel Germany. Constantine was a refugee and an immigrant to this county. He respected all people of all backgrounds.

Constantine is survived by his son, Bernard (Marilyn) Starzewski; daughter, Donna Polster; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a sister, Theresa Grad.

Constantine was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella; a son, Peter Starzewski; his parents, Antoni and Joanna; and two sisters: Helen Wojkowski and Stanislawa Starzewski.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 2nd Street, Menasha. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Due to Covid-19, those wishing to view the service on the live stream may do so at the Kessler Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wisconsin A.C.L.U. For online condolences, please visit www.kesslerfh.com.

The Starzewski family would like to thank the staff of Prairie Homes House of Joy for the loving care they gave to Connie during his stay there.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
