Corbett (Corby) Meeks
Greenville - Dad's story starts on March 17, 1942 in the backwoods of Antigo, WI. He was the second oldest of 16 born to the late Corbett and Raeburn (Reynolds) Meeks. At a very young age, after moving to Isabella, Mn., dad started lumberjacking and taking care of his family. By the age of 17, dad fibbed on his age and enlisted in the United States Air force. He was active in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. While in the Air force, dad was a boxer and received his golden gloves in 1963.
In 1961 he met his honey, his one and only love, Karen (Meni). They married on June 23, 1962. They called them crazy when they started out. Said they're too young to know what loves about. They've been together 57 years now. In 1971 they bought a little house on Maple Terrace, where mom blessed him with five more mouths to feed, all daughters, now that's crazy. Dad was a cable splicer and owned his own business for many years, allowing mom to stay home and raise their family. Penny (Randy) Immel, Betty (Randy) Roberts, Rachael (Wayne) Draheim, Natalie (Scott) Frelich, and son in law Rick Darnick. His true pride and joy was being "Pa" to his 11 grandbabies; Tiffany Darnick, Kaitlyn (Dustin) Skiba, Nichole (Jacob) Ebben, Tim (Katie) Immel, Amber (Brandon) Radtke, Addie and Hudson Draheim, Bentley, Koby, Jake Frelich and four great grandbabies; Breleigh, Carson, Kensley, and Emerson.
In Dad's younger years, he enjoyed playing softball and cribbage. He has always loved rooting for the Vikings, grilling, hunting, fishing, sharing his humor, playing the lottery and anything else outdoors. Later in life Dad loved being in the U.P, on the 40, where he would feed his deer he named Hazel, whom would come out by him when he called her. He loved all the wildlife and simply being at camp on Little Shag Lake. He especially enjoyed meeting his friends each morning at Timbers for coffee, which always included very interesting conversations. They are also like his family and we are thankful to them for being such a large part of dad's life, especially Larry who shared in a big part of dad's journey.
Dad is now having a reunion with many family and friends that he has not seen in a long time including his daughter, Kathy and grandson, Adam. We know he is in a wonderful place, where he is reading his old westerns, arguing with uncle Tom over the correct way to make fried potatoes, enjoying a Busch light or two and teaching his grandson Adam everything that he had left to learn.
Dad's story is not over. It will continue through his family that will not forget all the memories made, jokes shared, and advice that dad has given us. The first words out of dad's mouth when we found out about this horrible cancer was,"You can climb the mountain, or fall off the side". On Friday, August 30, 2019 dad reached the top of the mountain while surrounded by his loving family. Dad, you had one heck of a climb. Enjoy the view and we will see you at the top.
Special thanks to Jenny C and Amber with Ascension Hospice for helping us through Dad's journey.
"When I die I wanna live on the outskirts of heaven, where there is dirt roads for miles, hay in the fields and fish in the river. Where there's dogwood trees and honey bees and blue skies and green grass forever. That's where I want to hang my wings". - Outskirts of Heaven - by Craig Campbell
Visitation for Corby will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with 7:45 PM prayers at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME GREENVILLE N1858 GREENVILLE DR GREENVILLE, WI. A continued visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:00 AM at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH N2385 MUNICIPAL DR. GREENVILLE. Funeral mass to begin at 10:45 AM. With Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Full military honors to follow.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 2, 2019