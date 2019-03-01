Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Corinna Lynn Kronberg


Corinna Lynn Kronberg Obituary
Corinna Lynn Kronberg

Oshkosh - Passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 25, 2019 at the age of 37. Corinna was born on January 13, 1982 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to Karl and Sandra Kronberg. Corinna loved country music; her favorite artists Miranda Lambert and Mariah Carey. She loved her animals, butterflies, and unicorns.

Corinna is survived by her mother Sandra (Michael) Hefner; sisters Cindy (Dan Hietpas) Kronberg and Crystal (Brad) Lubinski; nieces and nephews Tasha, Devon, Dennis, Ethan, Cody and Autumn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Corinna is preceded in death by her father and grandmother Shirley Willems.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday March 3, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, 1592 S. Oneida Street from 2:00-4:00 PM. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Corinna's family are appreciated.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 1, 2019
