Corrine C. Schroeder
Brillion - Corrine Clara Schroeder, age 77, of Brillion, Wisconsin entered eternal life on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Corrine was born on August 24, 1941, and the daughter of the late Walter and Alma (Borowski) Schmidt of Marinette. Corrine married Russell Roger Schroeder in 1960, and together they raised their three children in Milwaukee. Corrine practiced as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Upon retirement, Corrine and Russell bought their dream home on the lake in Brillion. The couple spent their winters in Florida, had a chance to travel to Germany, and loved being involved in their community. Corrine was a member of the Potter Homemakers Club, the Brillion Woman's Club, the Red Hats and different committees at Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Corrine is survived by her children, Nadine (Rick) Duncan, Anita Materi, and Dale (Wendy) Schroeder; grandchildren, Matthew Materi and Brianna Bower, Amanda Ninebuck, Jacob (Jennifer) Materi, Ryan Materi, Nathan (Laura) Schroeder, Joshua Schroeder, Katie Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ariah, Rayleigh; brother and sister-in-law Roger (Regina) Schmidt; niece, Leisha Schmidt; nephews, Roger Schmidt, Peter Schmidt; cousins, Fred (Nancy) Refling, Marie (Richard) Cook; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beverly and Guy Enockson; nieces, Naomi (Guy) Miller, Penny (Arvy) Rasmussen, Lauri (Ross) Hunkins and many more family and friends. Corrine was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Schroeder, her son-in-law, Alex Materi, her parents Walter and Alma Schmidt, and her best friends, Lou Schaefer and Bev Dalecky.
The family would like to thank Corrine's wonderful neighbors and friends, especially Ron and Betsy Gerrits, Nick and Janessa Dallmann, and Gregg and Char Peterson. Corrine requested that a public funeral not be held. There will be a Rite of Committal with Final Commendation of her ashes at Holy Family Parish Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019