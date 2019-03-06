|
|
Corrine Pitsch
Appleton - Corrine (Banta) Pitsch
Appleton - Corrine (Banta) Pitsch, 95, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at Gardenview Nursing Home with her loving husband, Norman, and family by her side.
Daughter of Hector and Mayme Banta, Corrine was born on September 23, 1923 in Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1942. On September 23, 1947, Corrine married Norman G. Pitsch and began their lifelong journey together. Corrine and Norman resided, and raised their four children, in Appleton, WI. The couple celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2018.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Corrine always ensured that others were taken care of before herself. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning. Her other passions included sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed her "card club" with her friends. Most of all, Corrine always made certain that everyone was fed and comfortable. Her home-cooked meals put a smile on everyone's face and a warm feeling in everyone's heart. Corrine will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Corrine is survived by her loving husband, Norman and her children, Michael (Judy) Pitsch of Hamburg, IA; Joseph Pitsch (Gigi) of Estes Park, CO; Julie (Terry) VanEffen of Escanaba, MI; her beloved 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving daughter, Lynn Pitsch Pautz, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, her parents, four brothers, two sisters, and her in-laws.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton WI, 54911. Visitation will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the Funeral Home. Fr. Adam Bradley will officiate.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019