Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corrine Pitsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corrine Pitsch


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Corrine Pitsch Obituary
Corrine Pitsch

Appleton - Corrine (Banta) Pitsch

Appleton - Corrine (Banta) Pitsch, 95, of Appleton, passed away peacefully at Gardenview Nursing Home with her loving husband, Norman, and family by her side.

Daughter of Hector and Mayme Banta, Corrine was born on September 23, 1923 in Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1942. On September 23, 1947, Corrine married Norman G. Pitsch and began their lifelong journey together. Corrine and Norman resided, and raised their four children, in Appleton, WI. The couple celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2018.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Corrine always ensured that others were taken care of before herself. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning. Her other passions included sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed her "card club" with her friends. Most of all, Corrine always made certain that everyone was fed and comfortable. Her home-cooked meals put a smile on everyone's face and a warm feeling in everyone's heart. Corrine will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Corrine is survived by her loving husband, Norman and her children, Michael (Judy) Pitsch of Hamburg, IA; Joseph Pitsch (Gigi) of Estes Park, CO; Julie (Terry) VanEffen of Escanaba, MI; her beloved 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving daughter, Lynn Pitsch Pautz, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, her parents, four brothers, two sisters, and her in-laws.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond Street, Appleton WI, 54911. Visitation will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the Funeral Home. Fr. Adam Bradley will officiate.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now