Services
Memorial Presbyterian Church
803 E College Ave
Appleton, WI 54911
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cosette Lee (Minton) Lang

Cosette Lee (Minton) Lang Obituary
Cosette Lee (Minton) Lang

Appleton - Cosette Lee Lang, age 98, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, of amazing old age.

A memorial service to celebrate Cose's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 803 E. College Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Dr. Michael Goodwin officiating. Friends may call directly at the church on Friday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Memorial Presbyterian Church or Kappa Alpha Theta.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 20, 2019
postcrescent