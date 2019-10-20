|
|
Cosette Lee (Minton) Lang
Appleton - Cosette Lee Lang, age 98, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, of amazing old age.
A memorial service to celebrate Cose's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 803 E. College Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Dr. Michael Goodwin officiating. Friends may call directly at the church on Friday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Memorial Presbyterian Church or Kappa Alpha Theta.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 20, 2019