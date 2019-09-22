|
Cosette Lee (Minton) Lang
Appleton - Cosette Lee Lang, age 98, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, of amazing old age. Cosette was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on June 8, 1921, to the late H. Lee and Harriet (Patrick) Minton of Oklahoma City. On May 13, 1944, she married Robert Louis Lang of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, with whom she shared three children and 53 years. As a young girl, Cosette moved with her siblings from Oklahoma to Milwaukee and graduated in 1939 from Whitefish Bay High School. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, from 1939-1941 and U.W. Madison from 1941-1943. She earned a B.S. degree in Applied Arts. During WWII, with Bob overseas in Europe, Cose worked first at Standard Oil and later at Globe Union doing engineering drawing and design. From the 1950's on, with the insurance business and family in place, Bob and Cose cultivated a passion for houseboating on the Wolf River. In 1981, they navigated the "Cosette L." from Wisconsin to Florida via Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River, retiring as winter residents in Ft. Myers and later Punta Gorda.
Cosette was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, Charity Circle of the King's Daughters, FISH-Thompson Community Center, Fox Cities Racquet Club, Riverview Country Club, Kaukauna Girl Scout Council, Appleton YMCA, Fox Valley Bridge Co-Op, AMC bridge marathons, Adopt-a-Family, Wednesday Book Review Club, Appleton Yacht Club, and Isles Yacht Club in Punta Gorda. She served as president of the Silvercrest Girls Home in Neenah and was an original Fox Valley Symphony Board member. Cose enjoyed tennis, golf, skiing, reading, bridge, gardening, fishing, deer hunting, art, pot luck with friends, and genealogy. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, tutored French at Kaukauna High School, and attended summer seminars at Bjorklunden. Her love of travel, music, nature, and history were all gifts she passed on to her family.
Cosette is survived by her children: Robert James "Chip" (Deanne) Lang of Kimberly, and Jane Ann (Wes Troedson) Lang of Minneapolis, MN. There are two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Laurie (David) Van Beek, and their children Jacob and Abbigail; and Robert (Paula Gerrits) Lang, his children Lydia, Logan, Lynea, and Libby, and their mother, Michelle VandeWettering. Cosette is further survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Lou Minton. There are eight nieces and nephews and their families: Catharine (Peter) Noone; James (Colby) Klinker; Gregory (Sue) Klinker; Jenny Minton; H. Lee (Mary Ann) Minton III; Christine (Al) Henricks; Sally (Mark) Ellis; and Robin (Anne Marie Martin) Strand.
Cosette was preceded in death by her husband; her son, David Scott Lang; her brother, H. Lee Minton, Jr.; her sister, Harriet (Owen) Strand; and her sister-in-law, Nancy (Harold) Klinker.
A memorial service to celebrate Cose's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 803 E. College Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Dr. Michael Goodwin officiating. Friends may call directly at the church on Friday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Memorial Presbyterian Church or Kappa Alpha Theta.
Cosette wanted her family and many friends to know that she treasured them. The family would also like to thank The Heritage for their compassionate care and attention over the past several years. We love you so much, Mom. Nothing will be the same without your intelligence, creativity, playfulness, and love of life. Here's to 98 years!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019