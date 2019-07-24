|
Craig Allen Weber
Appleton - Craig A. Weber, age 54, passed away July 21, 2019, unexpectedly due to a motorcycle accident. He was born November 27, 1964 to the loving parents of Francis (Mary) Weber and Jaqueline Weber. He was born and raised in the city of Appleton, and upon high school graduation enlisted in the Army. He proudly served two tours (a total of 24 years) for Duty Desert Storm with the 395th, Operation Enduring Freedom with the 432nd Ordinance.
His memory lives on through his wife of 25 years, Stacy Weber. His legacy lives on through his two adoring children, Ethan and Ashley Weber; as well as his soon to be Son-in-law, Daniel Gerson. He will be genuinely missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, and step-brother (Chucky).
A viewing will be held July 26, 2019 at Valley Funeral Home, Greenville, WI from 3-7p.m.; Followed by a prayer service and military honors.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 24 to July 25, 2019