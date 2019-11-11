|
Crystal P. Barlow
Waupaca - Crystal P. Barlow, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Legacy in Waupaca, WI. She was born November 13, 1928 in the Town of Dayton, Waupaca Co., WI; daughter of Walter and Lenora (Wilde) Thompson. On August 4, 1945, Crystal married Dale E. Barlow in the Town of Dayton and together they shared almost 69 years of marriage before his passing on July 21, 2014. She was actively involved with the Parfreyville Ladies Morning Circle and the Rural Historical Society. Crystal enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, cooking, bowling, and fishing trips to Canada. But, mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Crystal will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Crystal is survived by three sons, Dale (Lynda) Barlow of Waupaca, WI, Bruce (Jean) Barlow of Waupaca, WI, and Brian (Susan) Barlow of Scandinavia, WI; eight grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Violet Wanty of Waupaca, WI and Irma Miller of New Bedford, NH; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lenora Thompson; her husband, Dale Barlow; a son, David Barlow; one brother, Walt Thompson; and three sisters, Phyllis Buck, Janice Sweeney, and Norma Thompson.
A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Parfreyville United Methodist Church in Waupaca, WI. Brenda Hewitt will officiate. A visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Rural Cemetery in the Town of Dayton on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Parfreyville United Methodist Church in the name of Crystal P. Barlow. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019