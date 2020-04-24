|
|
Cullen Kenneth Osman
Appleton - Cullen Kenneth Osman, 32, of Appleton, left this world too soon on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1987 in Appleton, WI to Lynn Osman and David Osman. He was a loving husband and best friend to Jennifer Osman (Depner), who were high school sweethearts.
Cullen attended Appleton North High School. After graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, for five years as a Military Police Officer in California at Camp Pendleton. Following his Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps as a Sergeant, he continued serving the community as a local law enforcement officer.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife Jenny, their dog Ollie, attending music festivals, sporting events,playing video games, snowboarding, and grilling. Most importantly he loved spending time with his friends and family. Cullen will be remembered for his caring nature, genuineness, goofy sense of humor, ability to make others laugh, his infectious personality, and passion for helping others.
Cullen is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer, mother; Lynn Osman (Brad), father; David Osman (Sam), sister; Ashley Osman (Nate), brother; Daniel Osman (Rose), maternal grandmother; Dorothy Boriin, father and mother in law; Gary and Judy Depner, brother in law; Jeff Arps (Tanya); niece and nephews Savannah, Logan and Corban.
Cullen was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers; Kenneth Luedtke and Andy Boriin and paternal grandparents; Kent Osman, Marge and Don Radtke.
Cullen , we love you forever and will miss you always. We know you are sharing your laughter with those around you, guard the gates of heaven until we meet again.
Due to the current state mandated restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fox Valley Humane Association in memory of Cullen.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020