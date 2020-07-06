1/
Curt Clancy
Curt Clancy

Greenleaf - Curt Clancy, age 63, of Greenleaf, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 4:00PM - 8:00PM on Thursday July 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 8:00PM. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. A full obituary will be posted in Wednesday's paper. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.






Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
