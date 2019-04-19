Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Curtis J. DeGroot Obituary
Curtis J. DeGroot

Wrightstown - Beloved husband, father and brother, Curtis James DeGroot, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, while enjoying his favorite game of golf. Curt loved his family and friends and found his greatest joy in spending time with them. He was a lifelong Packer fan and an avid outdoorsman. He excelled at everything he tried. He was a gifted artist, and loved learning new things, such as crafting his own beer and stargazing. Curt earned his living as a contractor and owned his own company. He was born in Wauwatosa, WI. He and his family moved from their home town of Union Grove, WI to Sugar Camp, WI when he was four. He attended schools in the Three Lakes District, graduating in 1987 after a great football career for the Bluejays.

He married Karen Newhouse on March 6, 2015. In addition to his loving wife, he leaves behind his son, Keegan (Caley); daughters: Sydney (Briar) and Lexi, and their mother Jenny; step sons: Jeremy (Hailee) and Colin; granddaughters: Brynlee and Jade; sister, Cheryl (Steve); brother, Eric (Katrina); father-in-law, Wesley; brothers-in-law: Jeff (Karen), Doug (Jenny), Dan (Margi) and Tim (Claudia); sisters-in-law: Terri, Sandy (Al) and Julie (Bruce); many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He also leaves behind close friends: Randy, Bruce, Luke, Scott, Mike M., Mike K., Stacy and his beloved dog Bailie.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marlene; paternal grandparents: Peter and Dorothy; maternal grandparents: Newton and Helen; uncles: Bob and Steve; aunt, Kay; cousin, Ryan; and mother-in-law, Joan.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE Location, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 19, 2019
