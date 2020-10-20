Cyndi L. BornemannWest De Pere - Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann, age 50, of West De Pere, and the most amazing woman in the world passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, October 19, 2020, after a six month illness and twenty one years of battling cancer. She was born August 24, 1970 in Marquette, Michigan. Cyndi met the love of her life, Dale Bornemann on a warm summer night in 1987. They married on October 2, 1993, at Old St. Joseph Church in De Pere. One of Cyndi's proudest moments was the birth of their son, Alex in 2000.Cyndi's whole world revolved around her son and husband. She loved to entertain and always threw the biggest parties. Christmas was her favorite time of the year followed closely by our summer weeks spent on the lake in Wautoma. She loved baking and decorating cakes for family and friends. Cyndi was the most positive and upbeat person in the entire world during her short life. Always the fighter, never complaining or saying she was too tired to help others. Cyndi was there to do anything for anyone, no matter how she may have been feeling.Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Dale; son, Alex; father, David Kielgas; sisters, LeaAnn Van Groll, Sherri (Mike) Gartzke; and Kimberly Schultz and sister-in-law Debbie Van Deurzen; parents-in-law, Charles and Kathleen Bornemann; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Phil) Amrozowicz; brothers-in-law, David (Cindy) Bornemann and Dan (Amy) Bornemann; nieces and nephews, David (Stephanie) Van Groll, Scott Van Deurzen, Sarah (Kurt) Hintz, Steve Van Deurzen, Jeremy (Amanda) Gartzke, Rachael Gartzke, Ben and Tony Schultz, Abby (Greg) Wallis, Amy (Adam) Krause, Angelee Matchopatow, Andrew Bornemann (McKayla Waupoose), Craig Amrozowicz, Danielle (Thomas) Pfister, Alexi, Miranda, Emelia, and Blake Bornemann; and many very special friends and neighbors.Cyndi was joined in heaven by her mother, Joan "Tickle" Kielgas; brother, Jack Van Deurzen; and brother-in-law, Dennis Van Groll.Gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, WI, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church on Saturday at 10:30 A.M. with Father Peter Ambting O.Praem. and Rev. Timothy Shillcox O.Praem. officiating. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required.In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.Dale and Alex would like to extend a special thank you to all of their family and friends who have helped Cyndi through her journey!