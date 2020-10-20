1/1
Cyndi L. Bornemann
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cyndi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cyndi L. Bornemann

West De Pere - Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann, age 50, of West De Pere, and the most amazing woman in the world passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, October 19, 2020, after a six month illness and twenty one years of battling cancer. She was born August 24, 1970 in Marquette, Michigan. Cyndi met the love of her life, Dale Bornemann on a warm summer night in 1987. They married on October 2, 1993, at Old St. Joseph Church in De Pere. One of Cyndi's proudest moments was the birth of their son, Alex in 2000.

Cyndi's whole world revolved around her son and husband. She loved to entertain and always threw the biggest parties. Christmas was her favorite time of the year followed closely by our summer weeks spent on the lake in Wautoma. She loved baking and decorating cakes for family and friends. Cyndi was the most positive and upbeat person in the entire world during her short life. Always the fighter, never complaining or saying she was too tired to help others. Cyndi was there to do anything for anyone, no matter how she may have been feeling.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Dale; son, Alex; father, David Kielgas; sisters, LeaAnn Van Groll, Sherri (Mike) Gartzke; and Kimberly Schultz and sister-in-law Debbie Van Deurzen; parents-in-law, Charles and Kathleen Bornemann; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Phil) Amrozowicz; brothers-in-law, David (Cindy) Bornemann and Dan (Amy) Bornemann; nieces and nephews, David (Stephanie) Van Groll, Scott Van Deurzen, Sarah (Kurt) Hintz, Steve Van Deurzen, Jeremy (Amanda) Gartzke, Rachael Gartzke, Ben and Tony Schultz, Abby (Greg) Wallis, Amy (Adam) Krause, Angelee Matchopatow, Andrew Bornemann (McKayla Waupoose), Craig Amrozowicz, Danielle (Thomas) Pfister, Alexi, Miranda, Emelia, and Blake Bornemann; and many very special friends and neighbors.

Cyndi was joined in heaven by her mother, Joan "Tickle" Kielgas; brother, Jack Van Deurzen; and brother-in-law, Dennis Van Groll.

Gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, WI, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church on Saturday at 10:30 A.M. with Father Peter Ambting O.Praem. and Rev. Timothy Shillcox O.Praem. officiating. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.

Dale and Alex would like to extend a special thank you to all of their family and friends who have helped Cyndi through her journey!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved